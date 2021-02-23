Cold War Outbreak Trailer Released: Here's More About The Season 2 Release Date

The Call Of Duty makers have constantly been making a number of changes to their game. They have recently managed to get the gamers' attention with their new Cold War Outbreak trailer. The trailer gives the players an insight into the new Cold War Season 2. Because of this, the players have been searching for the new trailer to get updates about their favourite game. So without any delay, let's take a deep dive into Cold War season 2.

Cold War Season 2 trailer

The makers have now released a new trailer for their Cold Wear Season 2 and the players seem to love it. The video was uploaded on their social media handles and it certainly shows some new features that are being added to the game. The makers even shared the video on their Twitter handle and wrote, “Welcome to a massive new Zombies experience like you’ve never seen before. OUTBREAK launches in #BlackOpsColdWar on February 25.” The tweet also confirmed February 25 as the Cold War Season 2 release date. The new season brings in a huge update for their Zombie mode. Apart from this, a number of details about the new Cold War Outbreak trailer can be found on their official website. To help you guys out, we have also attached the new trailer for Cold Wear Season 2 right here.

More about Cold War

Currently, the Cold War has been one of the most talked-about games of the tech community. The makers had launched Cold War Season 1 on December 15 in Black Ops Cold War and the following day for Warzone too. For compensation, makers had even added a Double XP and Double Weapon XP event running from December 12 till the release of Cold War Season 1. We have lost a lot of more information about the latest COD release. Read more to know about the Cold War.

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs $59.99, meanwhile, the Cross-gen bundle is $89.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their YouTube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics of the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”.

