'Cold War' Players Complaint About The Prestige Level Glitch: Know More About This Bug

Cold War has just been released and the players seem to love the game. They have recently been trying to find out answers to stuff like how to use prestige key and cold war prestige level not going up. So we have decided to help these players with our guide to the Cold War. Read more to know about the Cold War Prestige level glitch.

Prestige level glitch

A huge number of Cold War players were recently talking about the Level glitch they faced. This is after the players managed to get the max cap and unlock the Prestige level after just days of being released. The players were experiencing a level glitch that had made levelling up extremely difficult for the players. Thus the terms prestige level glitch and cold war level bug have been trending on social media. A complete fix is expected to be released by the makers but nothing has been announced.This prestige level glitch was experienced by the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S players. Currently, a development team at Treyarch is working towards fixing this problem and they have identified the rank glitch and are actively be investigating the problem. It is expected to see a set of patch notes being released extremely soon.

More about Cold War

Currently, the Standard Edition of the game costs £59.99 meanwhile the Cross-gen bundle is £64.99. Apart from this, the cold war download size is going to be somewhere around 95GB and 133GB for PS4 and PS5 respectively. 93GB and 136GB is the total size of the cold war for Xbox One and Xbox Series X users respectively. The makers of Call Of Duty had released a trailer for COD Cold War on their youtube page. It is called “Know Your History” and is a small teaser for their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War. The makers have certainly gone for bringing in some real incidents from the Cold War into the game. The trailer also says that it has been inspired by true events. The teaser does not show much about the gameplay or graphics of the game but gives a brief idea about the game’s plot. The players may or may not be involved with an alleged Soviet spy codenamed “Perseus”. This was flashed during the video and it could be an essential piece of information about the game.

