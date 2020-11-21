Cold War Update 1.06 Patch Notes: Check Out All The Major Changes

Cold war update has been released for Xbox, PC, and PS4. The Cold War 1.06 update is one of the biggest updates for the game which brings about various changes. Check out the official Cold War patch notes below -

General

Fixed a crash that could occur during intro sequences of a Multiplayer match.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using Weapons/Ammo Caches.

Fixed multiple rare crashes that could occur while the player was downed.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when pinging a downed friendly player.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when taking damage as the inflictor disconnected from the game.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when firing a locked-on missile.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur in Search and Destroy.

Added various stability fixes.

Stability

Fixed a crash that could occur when Perks did not properly match up with the player’s upgraded Perk Skills.

Fixed a crash that could occur when picking up Perk cans.

Added various stability fixes.

Bug Fixes

Addressed an issue that displayed 0 XP earned in the After-Action Report when reaching Prestige 1.

Main Menu

Addressed an issue where the player could access the Multiplayer menu without having the Multiplayer Pack installed.

Settings

Addressed an issue where the option to enable Ray Tracing was displayed when not supported.

Addressed an issue where the Screen Space Reflections setting was stuck on Low Quality.

Updated the description of "Field of View" options in the Settings menu.

Friends List

Addressed an error notification when bringing the party back to the main menu.

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Addressed an issue with team names showing up incorrectly in the After-Action report of a Fireteam: Dirty Bomb match.

Addressed an issue where Battle.net friends would not display the rich presence of a friend playing Fireteam: Dirty Bomb.

Removed an unnecessary notification when joining Fireteam: Dirty Bomb playlists.

Aspect Ratio

Addressed aspect ratio issues in 16:10 for tutorial menus.

Addressed an aspect ratio issue with portal effects in Zombies.

Addressed an issue where attachments always showed as unlocked when swapping Weapon Blueprints.

Addressed an issue that would unlock all optic reticles on Weapon Blueprints.

Reticles

Addressed an issue where reticles could appear upside-down.

Cosmetics

Addressed an issue where Stickers would not appear on weapons when selected in certain slots.

Operators

Addressed an issue where the CIA logo displayed for all Operators, regardless of affiliation.

UI

Addressed an issue where overlapping text was shown when receiving a friend request in-game through the user’s Activision account.

Addressed a UI error that could occur when loading in as a CODCaster in Custom Games.

