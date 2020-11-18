Cold War Zombies, Campaign And Multiplayer Dark Ops Challenges And Rewards

COD players have recently been talking about the new Dark Ops challenges in the Cold War. These challenges have also been added to Cold War zombies too. Each game mode has its own different challenges. Thus to help the gamers, listed here are all the Dark Ops challenges in the Cold War. Read more to know about all Dark ops challenges including Cold War Zombies, Campaign and Multiplayer challenges in the Cold War.

Also Read | Cold War Zombies Teaser Promises A Gory And Exciting Gameplay

Also Read | COD Cold War Zombies Leaked Images Are Actually Real? Here Are The Details

Dark Ops Challenges in Cold War

Cold War Campaign Dark Ops challenges

Anti-Hero - Take out the marked enemies via takedowns in the Ashes to Ashes mission. Reward: A Calling Card.

Awkward Chat - Answer both questions correctly while in the elevator during the Desperate Measures mission. Reward: A Calling Card.

Cover Your Tracks - Stash five bodies away as Belikov in the Desperate Measures mission. Reward: A Calling Card.

Defiant - Try to jump off the bridge to your death in the Break on Through mission. Reward: A Calling Card.

Retro Gamer - Unlock every arcade machine. Reward: A Calling Card.

What Do the Numbers Mean? - Decrypt the floppy disk in the Operation Chaos mission. Reward: A Calling Card.

Dark Ops Master - Complete every Dark Ops challenge. Reward: An animated Calling Card.

Cold War Multiplayer Dark Ops challenges

Back At You - Throw a frag grenade back to kill the enemy that threw it at you. Rewards: 1,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Brutal Killer - Earn a Brutal Medal (25 kills without dying). Rewards: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Chain Killer - Get a Kill Chain (get rapid kills on more than 7 players). Rewards: 10,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Frenzy Killer - Earn a Frenzy Kill medal (5 rapid kills). Rewards: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

From the Depth - Using a primary or secondary weapon underwater, achieve 25 kills against enemies that are on land, or a ship's surface. Rewards: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Hard Wipe - Eliminate a squad of four in a Fireteam mode on your own. Rewards: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Mega Killer - Earn a Mega Kill medal (6 rapid kills). Rewards: 10,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Nuclear Killer - Earn a Nuclear medal (30 kills without dying). Rewards: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Nuked Out - Earn a Nuclear medal in free-for-all without using scorestreaks. Rewards: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Relentless Killer - Earn 10 Relentless medals (20 kills without dying). Rewards: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Ultra Killer - Earn an Ultra Kill medal (7 rapid kills). Rewards: 10,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Underwater Ops - While underwater, plant C4 on an enemy Gunboat or Wakerunner to detonate and destroy the vehicle, killing the occupants. Do this five times. Rewards: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Very Nuclear - Earn a Nuclear medal with 21 different weapons. All kills must come from that weapon. Rewards: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Dark Ops Master - Complete all Dark Ops challenges. Rewards: 10,000 XP and an Animated Calling Card.

Cold War Zombies Dark Ops Challenges

Another Round? - Reach round 100 in the Zombies mode. Reward: 10,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Armed to the Teeth - Have two fully upgraded weapons, equipped with ammo mods, and six active perks in a single game. Reward: 1,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Box Addict - Buy every weapon from the mystery box in a single game. Reward: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Checkmate - Do every single trial in Die Maschine in a single game. Reward: 10,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Evil Unleashed - Complete the main quest (Easter egg). Reward: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Good Enough - Reach round 20 using your starting loadout (no upgrades). Reward: 10,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Harbinger of Doom - Kill 50 enemies with a single support. Reward: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Invincible - Reach round 30 without going down. Reward: 10,000 XP and a Calling Card.

King of Silverbacks - In Dead Ops Arcade, earn a cumulative high score of 999,999,999. Reward: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Pristine PeltIn - Dead Ops Arcade, defeat Mamaback in the final round without dying. Reward: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Reaper of the Undead - Kill 1,000,000 enemies. Reward: 10,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Social Distancing - Reach round 20 without taking a hit. Reward: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

The Anvil - Exfil a game only using melee attacks. Reward: 5,000 XP and a Calling Card.

Dark Ops Master - Complete 11 Dark Ops challenges. Reward: 10,000 XP and an animated Calling Card.

Also Read | Cold War Zombies Leaks: All Leaked Information About The Popular Game Mode

Also Read | Is Cold War Zombies PlayStation Exclusive? Activision Announces Zombie Mode