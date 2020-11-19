Desperate Measures Cold War Evidence: Follow This Guide To Locate The Evidence

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was released in 2020 by the developers Treyarch and Raven Software and publishers Activision. It comes under the game genre of the first-person shooter video game. Cold War is also the sixth instalment in the Black Ops series and overall, it is the seventeenth instalment in the Call of Duty series. Continue reading to know all about the COD desperate measures Cold War evidence location.

Desperate Measures Cold War Evidence

In this mission, the players will take control of someone named Belikov. He will receive a call from Adler, so you just have to make a secure connection to continue the conversation.

Adler will mention that his team is close, and will then request a status update.

You can reply in any way you want to, and after this Belikov will note down the requirement for a Bunker Key.

Freeing Richter in Brick in the Wall actually means that he is also in the Lubyanka Building at the moment.

Adler will ask you to take him out.

Attend the Briefing

After disconnecting the call, you will have to go and attend a briefing with Gorbachev.

Head towards the hall.

Now turn left and then walk into the large room in front of you

Climb the stairs on your left and then follow the walkway up to the marked door.

The guard will open the door

Enter the room and take your seat next to Gorbachev.

You’ll be asked a question about the mole, so answer however you wish. The follow-up question will concern who should gain access to the bunker key.

Unfortunately, regardless of your answer, the only person the consultant wishes to retain a key will be General Charkov.

Once you are dismissed, get up and leave the room.

Acquire Bunker Key

Now you are free to move around and gather information, but there is something you need to do first to clear the way for future action. Open your map and mark the Camera Room.

Using this functionality will let you quickly, easily, and quietly find whichever room you need going forward, so use it liberally.

Head down the stairs and turn right. Duck into the Camera Room and close the door. Choke out the guard, then pick up his body and open the gate on the left.

Drop him in the darkest corner of the room, then pull the lever on the right side to turn off the security cameras across the entire building.

To find the Evidence for this level, go downstairs to the Server Room.

Now head back outside and turn left.

You will have to then walk across the main room and then into the hallway with the elevator

Turn right from here.

Open the door at the end of the hall

Turn left and head down the stairs.

You’ll find a sign stating the Server Room and Lower Floor are off-limits.

At the bottom of the stairs, turn right

Finally ook to your right to find an air duct.

Open it and you will have to crawl inside

Move forward and follow the path that goes to the left.

