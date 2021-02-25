'Cold War' Season 2 Release Time: At What Time Is The Season 2 Going Live?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a 2020 first-person shooter video game developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and published by Activision. It is the 6th instalment in the Black Ops series, and overall it is the 17th instalment in the series. Black Ops Cold War's campaign is set during the early 1980s of the Cold War, taking place between Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010) and Black Ops II (2012). Season 2 of Cold War is almost here and in this article, you will know about the release date and time for different time zones.

Cold War season 2 release time

The Black Ops - Cold War: Warzone Season 2 release date is scheduled for the 25th of February on Thursday. Those on consoles have the option for Cold War Season 2 Pre-download before the Season 2 releases on the 25th. Below mentioned are the times when the season will go live:

UK: 7am (GMT / UK)

Europe: 8 am (CST / West Europe)

East Coast US: 2 am (EST / East Coast US)

West Coast US: 11 pm on February 24th (PST / West Coast US)

Season 2 has the tagline 'The End Begins' so players can expect to get a horror and zombie-themed season for Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War. These will include the following:

Four new Operators - Naga: Warsaw Pact (launch week), Maxis: NATO (in season), Wolf: NATO (in season) and Rivas: Nato (in season)

Six new weapons - FARA 83: Assault Rifle (launch week), LC10: SMG (launch week), Machete: Special (in season), E-Tool: Melee (in season), R1 Shadowhunter: Special (in season), ZRG 20mm: Sniper (in season)

New Warzone modes - Rebirth Island Resurgence Extreme (launch week), Exfiltration (in season)

New Warzone points of interest - including the Vodianoy tanker off of Rebirth Island, and "something major is beginning to rumble deep underground" in Verdansk.

New "large-scale Zombies experience" Zombies mode Outbreak in Black Ops: Cold War, alongside new Zombies mode additions such as the Frenzied Guard field upgrade and Shatter Blast ammo mod

New maps for Black Ops: Cold War - Apocalypse (launch week), Golova (in season), Mansion (in season), Miami Strike (in season)

New modes for Black Ops: Cold War - Gun Game (launch week), Stockpile (in season), Hardpoint (in season)

New Scorestreak Death Machine (launch week), vehicle Sedan (launch week), vehicle Light Truck (launch week)

New Season Challenges and Prestige levels in Black Ops: Cold War and Warzone

Call of Duty Cold War was released on the 13th of November, 2020 worldwide for all the major gaming platforms which include Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.

