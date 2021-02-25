'Cold War' Season 2 Release Time: At What Time Is The Season 2 Going Live?

Quick links:
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a 2020 first-person shooter video game developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and published by Activision. It is the 6th instalment in the Black Ops series, and overall it is the 17th instalment in the series. Black Ops Cold War's campaign is set during the early 1980s of the Cold War, taking place between Call of Duty: Black Ops (2010) and Black Ops II (2012). Season 2 of Cold War is almost here and in this article, you will know about the release date and time for different time zones.
The Black Ops - Cold War: Warzone Season 2 release date is scheduled for the 25th of February on Thursday. Those on consoles have the option for Cold War Season 2 Pre-download before the Season 2 releases on the 25th. Below mentioned are the times when the season will go live:
Season 2 has the tagline 'The End Begins' so players can expect to get a horror and zombie-themed season for Warzone and Black Ops: Cold War. These will include the following:
Call of Duty Cold War was released on the 13th of November, 2020 worldwide for all the major gaming platforms which include Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S.
