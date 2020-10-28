Is Cold War Zombies PlayStation Exclusive? Activision Announces Zombie Mode

Ever since the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer showcased zombies in the gameplay, the hype for the game has been off the charts. Fans of the longtime franchise were confused a little when rumours started to go around which suggested that the zombie mode will not be coming to Xbox/PC and will be exclusive to PlayStation players. In a new blog post on the official PlayStation blog, Activision has announced whether the 'Zombies experience' of the game will be limited to only PS players. Check out an excerpt from the blog post below:

Also read: Cold War Zombies leaks: All leaked information about the popular game mode

Is Cold War Zombies a PlayStation exclusive?

During Requiem’s investigation of Dark Aether anomalies at various, familiar locations across the globe, your strike team encounters a mysterious Orb radiating dangerously high levels of unnatural energy. As your team of two investigates the anomalies, the Orb creates a barrier trapping your team inside a specific zone, and a seemingly unending horde of zombies is unleashed. With nowhere to run, your team has a single goal in mind: stay alive. This is Zombies Onslaught, a two-person, fast-paced Zombies experience for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, exclusive* to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players.

According to the recent blog post, the new co-op mode which is titled Zombie Onslaught will be exclusive to only PS4 and PS5 players. This means that gamers on Xbox and PC systems will not be able to play the exclusive version. However, there is some hope for players on different consoles as the zombie mode will be exclusive to PS4 and PS5 for until a year, i.e till November 2021. Players will have to wait out till late next year to get their hands on.

Also read: Cold War beta console players are turning off cross play to avoid PC cheaters

The new PS4/PS5 exclusive mode of the game will be a two-player co-op mode which will pit two players against a hoard of zombies. The wave of zombies will increase gradually as they defeat them one by one. The mode will drop players on any random location on the map which will be infested by zombies beforehand. Thus, in its essence, the XZombie Onslaught version is only a survival level. Cold War release date has been scheduled for November 13, 2020, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One/ Series S and X.

Also read: Cold War: Best AK 47 loadout to unlock the gun's maximum potential

Also read: Cold War: Best Pelington 703 loadout to unlock the weapon's full potential