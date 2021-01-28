Concrete Genie Trophy Guide: Find Out How To Collect All Trophies And Achievements

Concrete Genie is a PS4 game developed by Pixelopus studios and was released in 2019. In this game, you play as the character Ash, a talented aspiring artist. It's a magical-mystery game based on an RPG playstyle. The main story begins as a bunch of bullies end up destroying all of Ash's artwork, scattering them all across the town of Denska. Denska was once a city full of life and hope but is now old, decrepit and mostly empty. Do you want to know how to collect all the trophies for Concrete Genie? Here's our quick Concrete Genie trophy guide. Take a look if you're struggling to complete all of them.

Ash has to recover all the artwork in his sketchbook and restore balance to the city of Denska in the process. The game has a very wholesome message at the core of it; using your talent and passion to stand up to bullies and fix broken things. The gameplay is easy and fun. You can probably finish this game in a couple of days, along with collecting all the trophies. This game is part of the PS Plus Free Games February 2021 so don't miss out.

Concrete Genie Trophy Guide

Here's your Concrete Genie walkthrough to collect all the trophies. Firstly, play the whole story made till the end and finish all the stories. Just by doing this, you can collect a bunch of concrete genie trophies. Here's a list of trophies you will get by simply finishing the storyline:

Luna's Apprentice

Colourful Companion

Let the Light Shine

Just Like Old Times

Dog? Cat? Draaaaagon?

Power's Back!

Water's Clear!

Forced to Fight

"The name's Ash"

Doing the Right Thing

"I made a promise..."

The Curse is Lifted

Fresh Start

Once you have finished the story gameplay once, you can come back for the remaining trophies. You can explore within the game and find any and all remaining trophies and achievements you have yet to collect. There are a lot of trophies in the game. You will have collected a lot of them while doing the story mode but there are few that are not part of the story but have their own quests to collect. You can replay the game to collect these trophies that you may have missed:

Something New!

Choices, Choices

Stunning Landscape

Every Possible Look

Art Gallery

Perfectly Restored

I'm Back!

Stories of Denska

Faded Memories

Memories Restored

Luna's Secret

All Ears

Fa-Fa-Fa-Fashion!

Besties

High Five!

Karaoke Night!

Peekaboo!

Om Nom Nom Nom

My Happy Place

Weeeeeeeeeeee!

Feel the Thunder

Is It Raining?

Anyone There?

Don't Eat Me!

Carried Away

Sugar Rush!

Chillaxing

Frozen Treat

In the Zone

Starchild

Pyromaniac

What Does It Mean?

Lunatic

Festival Time!

Snow Season

Living Photo

A Secret Moment

Capture the Moments

The Artist of Denska

