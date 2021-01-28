PS Plus February 2021 Free Games: All The Games Coming To PS Plus

PlayStation users have a subscription service called PS Plus which lets them play new popular game titles for free every month. These games are changed on a monthly basis and every new month brings the possibility of new experiences with different gameplay on a wide variety of games. With PlayStation5 on the mix, the hype for the coming games is rising up. On January 27, PlayStation announced the PS Plus free games for the month of February. Let's dive into what this month's PS Plus collection brings.

Control: Ultimate Edition, Concrete Genie, and Destruction AllStars are your February PlayStation Plus games.

Details on next month’s lineup: https://t.co/jH49nlXkHe pic.twitter.com/TTLb0pg2iL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 27, 2021

PS Plus February 2021 Collection

Destruction AllStars (PS5 Exclusive)

Destruction AllStars is an online multiplayer game in a similar vein of monster truck battles. You can choose from a collection of 16 different cars and enter battle against players. There's only one thing to do - smash each others' cars over and over, in as many spectacular ways as you can. As you keep playing you can level up your character's levels and abilities and enter all sorts of different online tournaments. This game also works supports the 'Game Help ' feature on the PS5

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4 and PS5)

Control is one of the best games to come out in recent. It was awarded game of the year in 2019 by IGN. Control is a third-person shooter by Remedy studios, the makers of the Max Payne franchise. You get to play as Jesse Faden, Director of the Federal Bureau of Control in New York. The FBC is a mysterious organisation that tracks and deals with supernatural threats and entities and keeps the real world protected from these unnatural threats. Well, as Jesse arrives at the FBC, it has been taken over by weird monstrous creatures and it's up to her and a small group of FBE people to take back Control.

Concrete Genie (PS4)

Concrete Genie is a fun little game that has very fluid and swift gameplay. The game has a great animation style reminiscent of early Disney animated movies. This game has been very highly reviewed by critics and received multiple game awards. It's also VR capable if you have the hardware to run it.

PS Now

PS Now is a new cloud-based service by Sony to enable PC players to access every game available on PlayStation devices. All you need to do is download the PS NOW pc app and get a hold of controller. You play the game directly on their cloud servers and all your progress and achievements are saved online. It's very similar to how Google Stadia works. So, if you have a computer and still want to access PlayStation exclusive games, PS Now is a great option.

