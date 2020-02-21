Best PUBG Mobile Players: Here Are The Top 10 PUBG Mobile Players Around The World

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is one of the highly followed, played and streamed games around the globe. The battle royale title users play and stream their games to make earnings and are recognised as people having celebrity status. Some of the PUBG Mobile players have millions of followers on YouTube and Twitch. Here is a list of the best PUBG mobile players in the world curated based on their rankings, followers and earnings through PUBG mobile:

Top 10 PUBG Mobile players

RRQ D2E

Bawonchai Han who is known by his PUBG alias RRQ D2E is a 23-year-old PUBG mobile player based out of Bangkok. His actual PUBG Mobile name is D2E, and he is a member of one of the highest-ranked PUBG Mobile teams, RRQ. Bawonchai Han or D2E has represented RRQ in many international as well as local PUBG Mobile tournaments like Crew Challenge, Indonesia Tournament Center and PMSC.

D2E is primarily known for his 4-finger claw technique and close-range combat skills. He is also touted as the deadly member of the RRQ clan. Bawonchai has also been a conquerer player in many seasons of PUBG Mobile and also holds an outstanding K/D ratio. He has been as one of the top 10 PUBG mobile players around the world.

Athena Gaming

Serioton, better known by his PUBG mobile name Athena Gaming, is renowned for his FPP/TPP mode gameplay (First Person Perspective/Third Person Perspective). He also has a YouTube channel by the name of Athena Gaming where he live-streams his games for his fans.

Serioton or Athena Gaming is best known for his skills in close-range combat and sniping abilities. He is also popular because of his pro-level gaming skills. Athena Gaming has not been known to be a member of any e-sporting team. Athena Gaming usually plays Solo matches and is seen playing Duo matches on rare occasions.

He is the best PUBG Mobile player from Korea and is also among the best PUBG players in the world. According to PUBG mobile followers around the world, he is one of the top 10 PUBG mobile players around the world.

Coffin

Coffin or SP-Coffin (recent PUBG name) is a PUBG mobile player based out of Turkey. He is touted to be the God of PUBG Mobile. Fans believe that when it comes to some excellent and real pro-level skills and gameplay, SP-Coffin is undisputedly the champion. Coffin is known for indulging in SOLO vs SQUAD high intense matches.

His strengths include fast reflexes, close-range combat and tactical gameplay. He is known best for his ruthless games and has a YouTube subscriber base of over 400k members. According to statistics, Coffin is the best PUBG player from Turkey, and also is on the list of the top 10 PUBG Mobile players of the world.

SOUL Mortal

Naman Mathur or better known as SOUL Mortal is a 22-year-old PUBG Mobile player based out of Mumbai, India. He is the most popular PUBG Mobile player from India. His name Mortal started becoming popular as he began uploading more and more PUBG Mobile videos. SOUL Mortal is the conquerer player of season 3, and his e-sports team SOUL won the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019.

Naman Mathur is best known for his 1000 level IQ, high reflexes, and pro-level gaming skills. He has a YouTube channel name Mortal, where he streams PUBG Mobile games nearly 3 times a day. SOUL Mortal is considered to be one of the best PUBG players from India and his skills make him one of the best PUBG players in the world.

Biu Biu

He is another pro-level PUBG Mobile player and is based out of Malaysia. He started out playing PUBG Mobile on the China Server and then shifted to the Asia Server. Some of his achievements include Season 4 Squad Rank Conquerer (China Server), Season 3 Squad Rank Conquerer (Asia Server) and Season 4 Squad Rank Conquerer (China Server). Biu Biu also has a YouTube channel where he streams his PUBG Mobile games for his fans. He is the best PUBG player in Malaysia and is one of the top 10 PUBG mobile players around the world.

Rollexxx

Rollexxx is a pro-level PUBG Mobile player based out of the United States of America. He is widely known for streaming his PUBG Mobile games online on his YouTube channel. Rollexxx has also played PUBG Mobile with SOUL Mortal, SOUL Nova, and PowerBang Gaming.

Best known for his rush timing and intense gameplay, Rollexxx is a member of the e-sports team Lights Out. According to his statistics, Rollexxx is among the best PUBG players in the world, and also sits in the list of the top 10 PUBG mobile players.

IzZo

IzZo is a PUBG Mobile player based out of Denmark. He has a YouTube channel with more than 100k subscribers. IzZo is best known for his aggressive gameplay. Some of his skills include close-combat fighting, pro-level gaming, and fast reflexes. He is primarily known to be a Duo match player and SQUAD player.

However, he has no e-sporting squad for PUBG mobile gameplay and streaming. According to the rankings and statistics, he is the best PUBG player in Denmark, and one of the best PUBG players in the world.

Levinho

Levinho is a PUBG Mobile player based out of Sweden. He has the tag of a Perfectionist in the battle royale title. Levinho is rated as the MVP of his Squad for PUBG Mobile. His average game rating has been reported to be of an S+. His average damage is 999.3, and he has scored over 500 headshots across all seasons of PUBG mobile.

Levinho also has a YouTube channel for streaming his PUBG Mobile games. Levinho plays his games along with the e-sports squad Mrishk. According to statistics, he is one of the best PUBG players of Sweden and also ranks in the list of the top 10 players of PUBG Mobile around the world.

Panda

Tobias Panda is a PUBG player based out of Germany. He is a highly regarded player and is known for his pro-level gaming skills. Panda's skillset includes close-combat fighting, melee gameplay, and sniping abilities. Panda also has the best revival rate of all the PUBG mobile players in Germany due to his fast reflexes and tactical warfare gaming. Panda also live-streams his games to his fans through his YouTube channel.

BTR Zuxxy

He is another pro-level PUBG Mobile player and is based out of Indonesia. BTR Zuxxy also has a YouTube channel where he streams his PUBG Mobile games for his fans. BTR Zuxxy is known for his expertise at Pochinki and his efficiency of using sniper guns. He is the best PUBG player in Indonesia and is one of the top 10 PUBG mobile players around the world.

