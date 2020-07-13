Costume Design Contest In Free Fire: How To Participate And What Are Prizes?

Garena has introduced a brand new contest in Free Fire called the Costume Design Contest, which allows users to come up with their own unique designs for costume bundles. The contest will have a prize pool of 25,500 diamonds. Here’s a look at all the details on the new Free Fire Costume Design contest.

Costume Design contest in Free Fire

Send your design

Users can use both software skills and hand-drawing skills to create their designs. The first step is to visit the costume design contest at the link here and download the template. You need to use the template to create a fashion design and update details such as the name of the costume, description, Free Fire UID or Player ID, front and backside view of the design. The design can be in jpg or png format and should be less than 1 MB in size, whereas, the dimensions need to be 1200px x 900px, with an aspect ratio of 4:3.

Design submissions

The Free Fire Costume Design contest began on July 10, 2020, and will run through August 30, 2020. Players who are interested in submitting their designs can do so between July 10 and August 9. A user can submit more than multiple designs during this period.

Shortlisting designs

From August 10 to August 23, the designs that meet the requirements will pass on to the voting stage. The designs must comply with the rules listed on the company’s official website, and shouldn’t feature any obscene or offensive content, promote real weapons, drugs, alcohol, or have a political agenda.

Design selection

After shortlisting, the designs will go through voting between August 24 and August 30. The voting process will take place in-game only, where every player will get 10 votes daily. However, an account holder won’t be able to vote for the same design more than once.

Result

After the voting process, the results will be finally announced on September 3, 2020. There will be 10 finalists based on the number of votes and the top three winners from each Free Fire region.

Prize pool

1st place: 10,0000 diamonds

2nd place: 7,000 diamonds

3rd place: 5,000 diamonds

Superstar Award (Top 10 most-voted entries, excluding other rewards): 1,000 diamonds

Popularity Award (Most voted entry, excluding top three): 2,500 diamonds

Image credits: Free Fire