Watch Dogs 2 Requirements And Size: How To Install Watch Dogs 2 For Free?

Ubisoft recently hosted its digital press conference called Ubisoft Forward to make a few announcements surrounding its popular video game, Watch Dogs 2. The company streamed the event through its official website and Twitch on July 12 where it offered a free copy of the video game to users who watched the event between 2:30 PM ET and 4:30 PM ET on UPlay.

How to get Watch Dogs 2 if you missed the Ubisoft Forward event?

A number of users haven't been able to access Uplay due to a high number of logins and server outage. Therefore, the video game company has now released a statement saying that players will be able to receive rewards even if weren't able to log in to watch the broadcast. So, if you missed the event, it is likely that you will still get a free giveaway even if you logged into your UPlay account. The game will be made available to users a day after the Ubisoft Forward event, according to the Ubisoft FAQ section for the free copy of Watch Dogs 2.

Watch Dogs 2 system requirements

Minimum Watch Dogs 2 requirements

Here is a list of minimum requirements that you need to meet for Watch Dogs 2 on your PC:

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5 2400s @ 2.5 GHz, AMD FX 6120 @ 3.5 GHz or better

RAM: 6 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 with 2 GB VRAM or AMD Radeon HD 7870, with 2 GB VRAM

Sound Card: DirectX compatible Sound card with updated drivers

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Hard Disk: 50 GB of available space

Recommended Watch Dogs 2 requirements

You can run Watch Dogs 2 at lower settings, however, these aren't the ideal settings to play Ubisoft's latest action-adventure game as you may be faced with certain issues or lags. Therefore, let's check out the hardware that is actually recommended for playing Watch Dogs 2 on. Below are the recommended specifications to run at 1080p and 60FPS by setting all the options to medium.

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2 GHz, AMD FX 8120 @ 3.9 GHz

Operating System: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 | AMD Radeon R9 290, with 3GB VRAM or better

Sound Card: DirectX compatible Sound card with updated drivers

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Hard Disk: 50 GB of available space

Note that Watch Dogs 2 will only run on 64-bit platforms and the file size is approximately 50 GB, so you make sure you have enough free space on your PC before installing the game.

Image credits: Ubisoft