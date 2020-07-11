'The Last Of Us 2' Controversy: Why Is Abby Getting So Much Hate On The Internet?

The Last of Us Part 2 has proved to be one of the biggest video game releases this year. The sequel to the 2013 runaway hit The Last of Us has received much critical acclaim from gaming critics and fans since its official release last month which broke multiple sales records. The game has been lauded for its intriguing plot and gameplay, however, it also turned out to be a highly divisive gaming release thus far in 2020.

Also Read | What Happened To Dina In The Last Of Us 2 And Where Did She Go?

The Last of Us 2 controversy

Ever since The Last of Us 2 was announced, there had been much hype and anticipation among fans who couldn’t wait to get the first look of the new video game. But unfortunately, leading up to the release, all the hype and excitement surrounding the title turned into a heated debate and got overshadowed by a misogynistic subset of gaming fans who were seemingly upset with the fact that one of the sequel’s most hated characters was given too much screen time. Their target was the new antagonist-turned-heroine and playable character called Abby.

Also Read | Where Does The Last Of Us 2 Take Place And Which Year Is The Story Set In?

Why do fans hate Abby?

Abby did not just sport an athletic and jacked up physique that would rival most of the male characters in the game, but she was also responsible for killing a major character just a few hours into the gameplay. This made her an instant target of fans of the franchise, and the hate was further compounded when it was discovered that players will actually spend a major part of the gameplay playing as Abby, instead of the much-adored Ellie.

Also Read | 'The Last Of Us 2' Timeline: When Did Outbreak Start In The Game?

And while fans were quick to vent out their frustrations over the plot and the mechanics of The Last of Us 2, a number of gamers took to social media to express their displeasure with the character and also bashed the voice actor Laura Bailey (who plays Abby in the video game) with rampant sexist comments. People who despised the Abby character also started attacking Bailey with death threats for her performance in the game.

However, there is also a huge influx of support for Laura and Abby's character where many consider her physicality as a rare treat in a video game.

Also Read | Will There Be The Last Of Us 3? Naughty Dog Hints Game Won't End With Part II

Image credits: Naughty Dog