Crash Bandicoot 4 Flashback Tapes: How To Get Flashback Tapes To Unlock Secret Levels?

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was finally released on the Xbox One and PS4 consoles on October 2, carving a future for the popular gaming franchise. The video game has received much critical acclaim from gaming critics and fans for its improved graphics and gameplay mechanics.
Crash Bandicoot 4 is gaining all the popularity for its interesting content and story levels, but it also features a bunch of secret Flashback levels that players can complete as they progress. To unlock these levels, you will need to collect the Flashback Tapes. However, you should note that you won't be able to find a Flashback Tape at every level in the game. So, let us take a look at all the levels where you will be able to obtain the Flashback Tapes in Crash 4.
Players will be able to obtain the Flashback Tapes in all the levels that are listed below. You won't have any difficulty locating the Flashback Tapes, however, you need to make sure that you reach the tapes without dying. As soon as you obtain a tape, it will show up in the level stats area. Here are the levels where you can find them:
As we have mentioned earlier, it is important that you reach the Flashback Tapes without dying, however, it doesn't make any difference if you end up getting killed after obtaining the tape. It is also advised that you don't exit the level until it is completed to make it count. You should also note that as you start progressing through the levels, finding the tapes can be quite challenging. If you head over to the level stats menu, it will display the places where you can find the Flashback Tape.
Image credits: Crash Bandicoot