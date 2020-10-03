Star Wars Squadrons VR: Here's All You Need To Know About New EA Release

Star Wars Squadrons has been one of the most anticipated games of the year that have been developed by Motive Studios and published by Electronic Arts. The game is being released today and the players certainly have a lot of ask about it. Read more to know about Star Wars Squadrons VR.

More about Star Wars Squadrons VR

The players have been wanting to know a lot more about the new release Star Wars Squadrons. The game is being released for PS4, Xbox and even Microsoft platforms. The game is also compatible with the popular Oculus VR headset. Introducing Star Wars Squadrons was certainly a step up when compared to the last Star Wars game. The players have been asking questions like is Star Wars Squadrons VR crossplay. The answer to this question is that the game is cross-platform. The players can enjoy the Star Wars Squadrons VR on a number of other gaming platforms. Just the game’s VR will not be available on PS4 and Xbox. It can be played on any platform and even without the VR formant.

The story of Star Wars Squadrons is set on the previous Star Wars game, Return of the Jedi. The makers had first revealed the trailer of the game on June 15, 2020, and since the players have been waiting for it to be launched. They have also been asking about the size of the game. Currently, the makers have not yet announced the official size of the game but it can be estimated to be around 80-100 GB. The game is not being released for next-generation consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The game requires a specific amount of system specifications that have been listed on the game’s official website.

Recommended (non-VR) / Minimum (VR)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 2700X

Processor (Intel): Intel i7-7700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 480 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11.1

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 40GB

Recommended (VR)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 2700X

Processor (Intel): Intel i7-7700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1070 or Equivalent

DirectX: 11.1

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 Kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 40GB

