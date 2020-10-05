Will Crash Bandicoot 4 Be On Switch? Know What Website Source Code Reveals

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has finally been launched on October 2, 2020. The multiplayer game is a part of the popular Crash Bandicoot series and consists of some incredible new interface and can be played both offline and online. Moreover, the adventure game also enables a player to enter in Multiplayer mode while playing offline. These cool new features are attracting a lot of attention which is the reason why many players are wondering about "will Crash Bandicoot 4 be on Switch?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Will Crash Bandicoot 4 be on Switch?

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has been launched on two major platforms such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Nevertheless, this has raised the question of whether Crash Bandicoot 4 has come on the Nintendo Switch or not. However, for now, the game has skipped Switch launch and is only available for two platforms. However, a Twitter User, Sunwer revealed that the Crash Bandicoot 4's site has a little mentioning of Nintendo Switch version and shares the Source Code of the site.

In his tweet, Subwer writes: "Inside the Crash Bandicoot 4 page, you will find a small remnant of Switch. More specifically, it is a script that includes the "Nintendo Switch" element. This component is the one who feeds the platform options menu. You can check it yourself," as translated from Spanish by Google.

Dentro de la página de Crash Bandicoot 4, se encuentra un pequeño vestigio de Switch. Más en concreto se trata de un script que incluye el elemento "Nintendo Switch". Éste componente es quien nutre el menú de opciones de plataformas. Pueden comprobarlo ustedes mismos. pic.twitter.com/oTMtBno1ZV — Sunwer 🦊 La Guarida del Zorro 🏳️‍🌈 (@SunwerPrower) August 7, 2020

The source code of Crash Bandicoot 4 page clearly mentions "Nintendo Switch" which only confirms that the game may have a version for this console rolling out soon. However, there is no confirmation from the game developer, but noting down the past instances all games from the popular Crash Bandicoot series were released for Nintendo Switch as well.

Crash Bandicoot 4 price and pre-order details

Crash Bandicoot 4 is only available at selected stores and retail websites. A buyer can get hold of this incredible game on Amazon. You can pick up a physical copy of PS4 or Xbox One version which comes with a free tote bag for $54.99 (approximately INR 4,028). Nevertheless, the digital version costs around $59.99 (around INR 4,394) on Amazon.com, PlayStation.com and Xbox.com.

Promo Image ~ Crash Bandicoot Twitter

