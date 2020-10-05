Crash Bandicoot 4: How To Find Hidden Gem At 'A Real Grind'?

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is the first mainline adventure in the popular gaming franchise after over ten years. Ever since its release, the title has gained immense popularity within the gaming community for its incredible story levels, massive bosses, and a range of playable characters. The platforming adventure also features a wide array of collectables that players can obtain during the gameplay.

One of the earliest levels in Crash Bandicoot 4 is called 'A Real Grind' which offers players a hidden gem as they approach the end of the level. However, it might seem a bit challenging for players to secure these items as the game is highly competitive. So, let us quickly walk you through the steps to finding the hidden gem box at 'A Real Grind'.

A Real Grind - How to find the hidden gem box?

You can find the hidden gem as you reach the end of this level. Once you are at the end, you will come across a number of platforms that are set up vertically. After reaching the top, you should see a platform that has a few boxes on it. Firstly, you need to reach the boxes by sliding towards your left followed by a double hop at the end to land right on top of it. Next, you simply need to jump from the top crate to reach the gem. However, you should note that if you end up getting stuck somewhere or you are just unable to complete the jumps, you will need to repeat the sequences until you get them right.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is now available on the Xbox One and PS4 consoles. The video game received a huge response from the gaming fans on its release and it continues to attract new fans for its solid gameplay mechanics. The game's campaign will take players approximately eight to ten hours to complete. However, this is dependent on a number of factors including the length of a level, player skill and the time spent on every level.

