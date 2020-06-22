The Last Of Us 2 Spoilers: Does Dina Die After Moving Out Of The House?

The Last of Us 2 is one of the famous game sequels of the year from acclaimed developer Naughty Dog. The story of the game is set in a violent, tribal, pandemic-ravaged world, five years after the original title. Players can control 19-year-old Ellie throughout the gameplay to go about exploring and taking on all the objectives in post-apocalyptic America. The game features a campaign length of about 30 hours and has a total of 11 distinct chapters. It offers many surprising moments throughout its gameplay, and not everyone in the game has a happy ending.

Also Read | Mobile Legends Heroes Tier List: Most Competitive Characters From Each Class

Does Dina die in The Last Of Us 2?

Dina is one of the prominent characters in The Last of Us Part 2. She is seen as Ellie's partner and the one who helps her on her quest for revenge. Dina is one of the luckiest characters in the game as she manages to make it alive. Midway during the plot, she reveals that she is pregnant with Jesse's child, which forces Ellie to leave her at the home base and embark on her mission alone. However, as Ellie completes her third day in Seattle, Abby shows up at the home base to get her revenge and brutally assaults Dina, threatening to slit her throat. Lev eventually intervenes.

Also Read | When And Where Do You Get The Bow In 'The Last Of Us 2'? Detailed Guide

In the next scene, we see that Dina, along with her baby and Ellie, is living a peaceful life. Soon after, Ellie learns that Abby is somewhere in California, she decides to leave the house and pursue her. This leaves Dina heartbroken and she eventually moves out of the house. And while she is still alive in the game, her whereabouts are not exactly known at the end of the gameplay. However, there have been speculations that Dina has likely made up her mind and decided to go back to Jackson, although it is not confirmed.

Also Read | All XP Coins In Fortnite Season 3 And Their Locations On The Map

The Last of Us 2 is developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game is exclusive for the PS4 and is available in four editions including the Standard Edition, Special Edition, Collector's Edition, and Ellie Edition. The action-adventure title offers some elements of horror and ambitions of grandeur when it comes to its storytelling. It features a wide array of tools and stealth moments, allowing players to defend themselves against the mutated enemies.

Also Read | How Much XP Does Reviving Give You In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3?

Image credits: The Last of Us 2