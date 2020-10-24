Crown Tundra Iron Will Pokemon: Know All About The Swords Of Justice's Cobalion

Pokemon Sword and Shield's massive DLC was planned to be released in two parts. The first part, The Isle of Armor released on 17 July 2020 and now part 2 Crown Tundra also was added on October 22, 2020. One of the biggest features of this latest DLC expansion is the presence of a lot of Legendary Pokemons, and players can almost catch them all as well. Continue reading to know all about the Iron will Pokemon.

Pokemon Crown Tundra Iron Will Pokemon

Cobalion is the Iron Will Pokemon among the Swords of Justice trio. Players will be able to locate his footprints by going to the icy regions in Crown Tundra. The icy areas can be found in the far east of this new region. Three of the main areas at which most footprints can be found are in the Frigid Sea, Roaring-Sea Caves, and also in the surrounding areas.

Virizion is the Grassland Pokemon among the Swords of Justice trio. Players will be able to locate his footprint tracks by going to the grassland areas, as most of his tracks will be present here. It would be best to start at Freezington and then head towards the southeast direction. A lot of the grassland areas can be found near the Giant’s Bed. Players can also search next to trees, rocks, dens, and ruins as well.

Terrakion is the cavern Pokemon among the Swords of Justice trio. Players will be able to locate his footprint tracks by going to the southern areas of the map, which is a cavern terrain. It is the only part where his tracks can be found. So this includes the parts around Dyna Tree Hill location, the Ballimere Lake, and Lakeside Cave.

Let Ring the Piercing Note

Players can complete this puzzle by following the steps mentioned below.

First, reach the Ruins which can be found by going west from the Giant’s Bed

The second step is to read the clue.

Now finally it's time to use the whistle.

After completing the whistle task, get inside and activate the lights.

Now the player will be able to encounter Registeel.

