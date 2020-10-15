How To Get Mega Stones In Pokemon? Know How To Mega Evolve Your Pokemon

Pokemon Go has been one of the most popular mobile game released. The makers have been making a lot of additions to the game to keep their players engaged with their new features. The makers recently released their Mega events that have gained a lot of attention on social media. The players have been asking a lot of questions regarding the same. Read more to know about Mega stones in Pokemon Go.

Also Read | Pokemon GO Inter-egg-sting Development: List Of All Tasks And Rewards

Also Read | Shiny Meltan To Appear In Pokemon GO With New Special Event

How to get Mega Stones in Pokemon Go?

The players have been asking questions like how to get mega stones in Pokemon Go, this can be answered by only playing the game. The players will need to find the Mega Stones in order to Mega evolve their Pokemon. The players will be able to find several Mega stones throughout Kalos. Some can even try to power-up their Mega Ring to get some Mega stones. Follow these steps to charge your Mega Ring and get several Mega Stones.

Defeat the Pokemon League

Reach Kiloude City using the train from Lumiose Station in Lumiose City

Finish a minimum of one battle in Battle Maison

Defeat your enemy again in Kiloude City

Reach the Anistar City Sundial and talk to Professor Sycamore.

List of Pokemons who have a Mega Evolved forms in Pokemon Go

Venusaur

Charizard

Blastoise

Beedrill

Pidgeot

Alakazam

Slowbro

Gengar

Kangaskhan

Pinsir

Gyarados

Aerodactyl

Mewtwo

Ampharos

Steelix

Size

Heracross

Houndoom

Tyranitar

Sceptile

Blaziken

Swampert

Gardevoir

Sableye

Mawile

Aggron

Medicham

Manectric

Sharpedo

Camerupt

Altaria

Banette

Absol

Glalie

Salamence

Metagross

Latias

Latios

Rayquaza

Lopunny

Garchomp

Lucario

Abomasnow

Gallade

Audio

Diancie

🍁🍂 Our autumn-themed event has officially begun in places around the world! We wonder what the changing of the seasons will bring... 🍂 🍁 https://t.co/CAqExCeT9i pic.twitter.com/3wVzZ8TeMA — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) October 9, 2020

More about Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go was also amongst one of the highest-earning games of July 2020. This game was developed by Niantic and is one of the most played game all over the globe. The game uses mobile’s GPS to locate, capture, battle, and train virtual Pokémon that appear to be in the real world. The pokemon enthusiasts certainly enjoy the game that runs on a freemium business model that supports in-app purchases for additional in-game items.

Pokemon Go makers have managed to get the attention of all the players through their latest Mega Buddy Challenge. This challenge consists of a number of parts of different challenges and there are so many rewards to complete them. It is basically a special timed research questline that has been started during the Mega Buddy event.

Also Read | How To Get 12K Eggs In Pokemon GO? Which Pokemon Creatures Can Be Hatched With 12K Eggs?

Also Read | Pokemon Go Mega Energy: Know How To Get Mega Energy In The Game