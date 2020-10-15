Pokemon GO Giratina: Best Moveset, Weakness And Top Counters

Giratina is a legendary Dragon and Ghost-type Pokemon that is now making appearances in the five-star raids in Pokemon GO. The dual-type Pokemon belongs to the Sinnoh region and it was first seen in the Pokemon universe in Generation Four. it is one of the most sought after Pokemon creatures right now as he comes with plenty of intriguing movesets.

Also Read | Pokemon GO Inter-egg-sting Development: List Of All Tasks And Rewards

Giratina best moveset in Pokemon GO

Shadow Claw and Dragon Claw are the two quick moves for Giratina that can be used when taking down Pokemon creatures in the gyms. It also offers a great deal of DPS and is best used in PVP matches.

Giratina weakness

Considering Giratina is a Dragon and Ghost-type Pokemon that is weak against five different move types which include Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost and Ice. So, if you are looking to catch a Giratina, you need to make sure that you weaken it using these moves in the raid battle.

Also Read | Pokemon Go Mega Energy: Know How To Get Mega Energy In The Game

Giratina counters - Best counters

Here is a list of some of the best Pokemon counters trainers can use to defeat Giratina:

Kyurem (Black) - Dragon Tail and Outrage combination

Houndoom (Mega) - Snarl and Foul Play combination

Darmanitan - Ice Fang and Avalanche combination

Palkia - Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor combination

Dragonite - Dragon Tail and Outrage combination

Rayquaza - Dragon Tail and Outrage combination

Palkia - Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Salamence - Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor combination

Dialga - Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor combination

Also Read | How To Get 12K Eggs In Pokemon GO? Which Pokemon Creatures Can Be Hatched With 12K Eggs?

Giratina counters - Other counters

Alternatively, you can also use a bunch of other Pokemon creatures to counter Giratina; however, they won't be as effective as the above counters. You can use these counters for Giratina if you aren't able to access the above-listed counters in Pokemon GO:

Kyurem (White) - Dragon Breath and Blizzard combination

Haxorus - Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw combination

Gengar - Lick and Shadow Ball combination

Darkrai - Snarl and Shadow Ball combination

Zekrom - Dragon Breath and Outrage combination

Garchomp - Dragon Tail and Outrage combination

Reshiram - Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor combination

Chandelure - Hex and Shadow Ball combination

Also Read | Shiny Meltan To Appear In Pokemon GO With New Special Event

Image credits: Pokemon GO