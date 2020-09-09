Crusader Kings 3 Console Commands Guide For Players; Read Details

Crusader Kings 3 is the sequel to the most famous strategy games franchise in the world, developed by Paradox Development studio. The game is based on the middle ages where the players are heirs to thrones and they need to conquer new lands and build the biggest empire. Crusader kings series has been thoroughly enjoyed by the fans and has made them invest massive amounts of hours in building their empire. The game is so rich in details with the decisions and choices that are to be made that the player has to think twice before making any decision in the game. It also has console commands to make the experience easier.

Also read: How To Change Capital In Crusader Kings 3? Follow Guide To Change Capital In CK3

Crusader Kings 3 console commands

Console Commands are available to make the gameplay experience a little smoother and help the player to progress. You can change your character's stats and age, add prestige, and piety. You can make yourself rich, kill your enemies, and a lot more just with the help of some console commands in Crusader Kings 3.

Also read: How To Revert In Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 And 2 Remastered? Learn More

How to enable Crusader Kings 3 Console Commands?

The player needs to first activate Debug mode in order to use the console commands. The process of activating the debug mode may differ according to the platform the game is being played on. Follow the guide given below to activate debug mode in CK3:

Steam

Search for Crusader Kings 3 in your files and right-click on it.

Select 'Properties', should be at the end of the list.

Go to the 'General' tab and tap on 'Set Launch Options'.

Type in '-debug_mode' and select 'OK'.

Windows

Search for note pad or any other text editor

Create a new file and paste: 'start shell:AppsFolder\ParadoxInteractive.ProjectTitus_zfnrdv2de78ny!App -debug_mode'

Save the file in .bat and format on the desktop

Open file to launch CK3 in debug mode

Also read: How To Airwalk In Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 And 2 Remastered? Learn More

How to use Crusader Kings 3 Console Commands?

After launching CK3 in debug mode, the players cannot start using console commands randomly. They will have to open the 'Command Console' in order to use the console commands. Find out how to launch and close 'Command Console' in CK3 below:

Press '`' key or 'Shift' + 'Alt' + 'C' to open Command Console

Use the same keys to close it once it is already open

Also read: Crusader Kings 3 Crashing On Startup: Learn A Quick Fix For The Crash Issue

Useful Crusader Kings 3 Console Commands:

Here are some useful console commands players can use once they have finished the process of debugging and opening the command console in Crusader Kings 3:

age: Adds age to a character

add_claim: Adds a pressed claim to a character.

add_dread: Adds dread to a character.

add_perk: Adds a perk to a character.

add_piety: Adds piety to a character.

add_prestige: Adds prestige to a character.

add_relation: Adds a relation to two characters.

add_secret: Adds a secret to the player character. (Press Tab to view all secrets)

add_stress: Adds stress to a character.

add_trait: Adds a trait to a character.

add_lifestyle_xp_all: Adds experience to all lifestyles.

add_diplomacy_lifestyle_xp: Adds experience to the diplomacy lifestyle.

add_martial_lifestyle_xp: Adds experience to the martial lifestyle.

add_strewardship_lifestyle_xp: Adds experience to the stewardship lifestyle.

add_intrigue_lifestyle_xp: Adds experience to the intrigue lifestyle.

add_learning_lifestyle_xp: Adds experience to the learning lifestyle.

change_diplomacy: Adds a diplomacy level(s) to a character.

change_fervor: Adds a ferver level(s) to a character.

change_martial: Adds a martial level(s) to a character.

change_stewardship: Adds a stewardship level(s) to a character.

change_intrigue: Adds a intrigue level(s) to a character.

change_learning: Adds a learning level(s) to a character.

change_prowess: Adds a prowess level(s) to a character.

clear_character_modifiers: Removes all character modifiers from a character.

clear_traits: Removes all traits from a character.

gain_all_perks: Gives all lifestyle perks to a character.

give_title: Gives a title to a character.

gold: Adds gold to the player character.

kill: Kills character.

pregnancy: Impregnates a female character by a male character.

remove_nick: Removes the current nickname from a character.

remove_relation: Removes a relation between two characters.

remove_trait: Removes a trait from a character.

set_culture: Sets a character’s culture to a specific culture.

set_dread: Sets the amount of dread for a character.

set_faith: Sets a character’s faith to a specific faith.

set_nick: Gives a nickname to a character.

set_sexuality: Changes the sexual orientation of a character.

set_stress: Sets the amount of stress for a character.

set_diplomacy: Sets the diplomacy skill level for a character.

set_martial: Sets the martial skill level for a character.

set_stewardship: Sets the stewardship skill level for a character.

set_intrigue; Sets the intrigue skill level for a character.

set_learning: Sets the learning skill level for a character.

set_prowess: Sets the prowess skill level for a character.

know_schemes: Discover all schemes targeting the player character.

end_schemes: Ends all schemes targeting the player character.

Also read: How To Raid In Crusader Kings 3: Guide, Tips, Raid Types In CK3

Promo image source: Steam.com