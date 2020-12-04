CSGO Broken Fang Operation: Learn How To Complete CSGO Broken Fang Operation Week 1

Counter-Strike has been one of those games that many players have invested in their entire childhood. This game has become the industry standard for multiplayer shooter games and many games draw inspiration from Counter-Strike. After the extremely popular franchise released a new mode with better graphics and shooting mechanics, players have gone absolutely crazy. CSGO has become one of the most popular games and one of the most played in competitive esports too. CSGO has just released their Operation Broken Fang and players are wondering how to complete CSGO Broken Fang operation.

CSGO Broken Fang Operation

CSGO Broken Fang is the latest operation in the game. This new operation brings in a higher level of competitiveness. The players will be pitted against each other in a competitive 5v5 mode and they will get detailed stats on their performance in this operation.

Players will get detailed stats on their performance on different criteria and these stats can be tracked on the Operation Stats page. The players will get stats on the following categories:

Map Performance

Weapon Stats

Heat maps

Every new week, players will receive new missions. These missions don’t need to be completed in any particular order. For completing these missions, players can earn stars in the following modes, Casual, Competitive, Danger Zone, Guardian, and two new modes: Retakes and Broken Fang Premier. Agents from SWAT and The Professionals, along with a new weapon case, three weapon collections, stickers, patches, and more.

Operation Broken Fang also has its own coin and players will have to grind themselves until they can upgrade that coin to Diamond Status. This CSGO new operations also brings 7 new maps for the players and a brand new competitive map called Ancient.

How to complete CSGO Broken Fang Operation Week 1?

Players will have to grind it out in several multiplayer modes on different maps to earn stars in the first week of CSGO Broken Fang Operation. They will have time till December 10 to complete these missions. Here are all the missions and the star return for them for Week 1:

Premium Unleaded: Win rounds in Broken Fang Premier

7 rounds: 1 star

15 rounds: 2 stars

20 rounds: 3 stars

Manual Transmission: Win rounds in Competitive: Engage

7 rounds: 1 star

15 rounds: 2 stars

20 rounds: 3 stars

Mass Production: Get 25 kills in Guardian: Engage. 2 stars

Under The Hood: The Phoenix have been spotted! Find out what they’re planning. 2 stars

Warming Up: Get AK47, M4A4, or M4A1-S kills in Casual: Ancient

7 rounds: 1 star

15 rounds: 2 stars

20 rounds: 3 stars

Clutch Control: Win rounds in Retakes

3 rounds: 1 star

7 rounds: 2 stars

10 rounds: 3 stars

Ice & Snow, Take It Slow: Get kills in Danger Zone: Frostbite

2 kills: 1 star

4 kills: 2 stars

6 kills: 3 stars

