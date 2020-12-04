Is Samus Coming To Fortnite? Check Out Why Samus In Fortnite Twitter Posts Are Trending

Fortnite is notorious for having leaks beforehand. Many of Fortnite’s releases have been leaked or data mined before the planned announcement. This is one of the issues Fortnite has been dealing with since its sturdy rise to fame. Fortnite’s season 5 has been released and it has taken up a new theme this time around. Galactus has been thrown into Zero Point, which is also the title for Fortnite season 5.

A new feature called “Bounties” has also been added to Fortnite. With Bounties come Bounty Hunters and Fortnite is rumoured to have some exciting bounty hunter skins coming up this season. Players have now been asking, is Samus coming to Fortnite?

Is Samus coming to Fortnite?

There have been many big names that have been connected to Fortnite’s latest set of Bounty Hunters. This season, players will be able to join the most amazing hunters across multiple universes. From the hunters, Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin has been confirmed as a new skin in Fortnite along with the adorable baby Yoda. There have been rumours about some platform-exclusive skins coming out too. These rumoured skins involve the mighty God-Killer Kratos from the God of War series for PlayStation and the iconic Master Chief from the Halo series for Xbox.

This brings us to the question, what about Nintendo Switch, what will be Nintendo Switch’s exclusive skin. These questions have brought everybody’s attention to the Metroid Series bounty hunter Samus Aran. Samus in Fortnite seems like a match made in heaven, she is the perfect match for the bounty hunter theme Fortnite is going for in season 5.

There have been some doubts that have arisen about the Samus Fortnite collaboration. Samus in Fortnite seems rather tough as Metroid is a Nintendo IP. Nintendo is known to be protective about their IPs and because of that reason, players have not seen many Nintendo character crossovers along the years. However, Samus Fortnite looks like it may just be a possibility with Nintendo already making collaborations with Fortnite by releasing a brand new Fortnite themed Nintendo Switch, so this collaboration may not be too farfetched.

Samus Twitter posts have been making rounds on social media. People and players alike are too hyped about this collaboration and they are letting everyone know by posting about Samus and Metroid and Fortnite on their Twitter accounts. Check some of the Samus Twitter Posts below:

Game Awards Prediction:



Kratos



Chief



Samus



in #Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/LFgpDeJKvk — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) December 2, 2020

If there is a Samus Car in Rocket League we can get a Samus Skin in Fortnite!#FortniteSeason5 #FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/9ugVFn5bSJ — Add A Samus Skin To Fortnite (@AddSamus) December 3, 2020

Imagine if other game exclusives like Kratos came to Fortnite. Jones is looking for some of the best hunters out there, I may know a few.



Xbox - Master Chief



Nintendo - Samus



I feel like these 2 can be perfect to add to the game, and help keep the Zero Point from blowing up. pic.twitter.com/5atDRGtc1y — PokemonLegacy (@PokemonLegacy6) December 2, 2020

