CSGO Patch Notes Bring Texture Streaming And Other Graphical Improvements

Valve Corporation has rolled out a new Counter Strike: Global Offensive beta depot update on May 14 amidst speculations surrounding the ‘Source 2 Update’. This is good news especially for fans who struggled to play the multiplayer person shooter game on their low-end systems. The latest CSGO update comes with texture streaming, along with a number of other technical improvements.

CSGO patch notes - Beta Depot update

Texture Streaming

Developers have introduced a new texture streaming feature in the latest update that will allow Counter Strike: Global Offensive to defer the loading of various different textures until the system requires it for rendering purposes, which will potentially save a massive amount of video memory, and help users who are on lower-end systems.

Today’s Pre-Release Notes are up. We’re shipping a beta depot titled “texture_streaming_beta” which allows the game to defer loading of high-resolution textures until they are needed for rendering. Full notes here: https://t.co/x0Pa8xqMmE — CS:GO (@CSGO) May 14, 2020

The feature will essentially help boost performance on older systems that come with a low capacity Virtual RAM (VRAM); however, there won’t be a noticeable difference for users on newer hardware or VRAM capacity of 4 GB and higher. Streaming textures may be momentarily visible on systems that have slower disk access.

Other Misc Improvements

Texture Compositor

The texture generation has been optimized by adding composite textures aimed for models that are already able to render higher priority in the generation queue.

A new trailing cache of composite inputs. It has been designed to fully optimize the composite generation for sequences of similar jobs.

More asynchronous texture requests will be authorized per cycle. This will allow composites to generate at a higher speed on certain systems.

CSGO update beta depot - How to join

For players who wish to join and test out the pre-release update, here's how you can do it:

Step 1: Launch the Steam client and go to the Library.

Step 2: Right click on CS:GO and click on 'Properties'.

Step 3: Click on BETAS to load the available options.

Step 4: Choose your preferred beta using the drop-down box.

Step 5: Click on “texture_streaming_beta”.

This will ask you to restart the game. Restart and launch the game and you will get the changes available with Beta.

Image credits: Valve Corporation