CSGO Patch Notes Bring Texture Streaming And Other Graphical Improvements

Valve Corporation has rolled out a new Counter Strike: Global Offensive beta depot update on May 14 amidst speculations surrounding the ‘Source 2 Update’. This is good news especially for fans who struggled to play the multiplayer person shooter game on their low-end systems. The latest CSGO update comes with texture streaming, along with a number of other technical improvements.
Developers have introduced a new texture streaming feature in the latest update that will allow Counter Strike: Global Offensive to defer the loading of various different textures until the system requires it for rendering purposes, which will potentially save a massive amount of video memory, and help users who are on lower-end systems.
Today’s Pre-Release Notes are up. We’re shipping a beta depot titled “texture_streaming_beta” which allows the game to defer loading of high-resolution textures until they are needed for rendering. Full notes here: https://t.co/x0Pa8xqMmE— CS:GO (@CSGO) May 14, 2020
The feature will essentially help boost performance on older systems that come with a low capacity Virtual RAM (VRAM); however, there won’t be a noticeable difference for users on newer hardware or VRAM capacity of 4 GB and higher. Streaming textures may be momentarily visible on systems that have slower disk access.
For players who wish to join and test out the pre-release update, here's how you can do it:
Step 1: Launch the Steam client and go to the Library.
Step 2: Right click on CS:GO and click on 'Properties'.
Step 3: Click on BETAS to load the available options.
Step 4: Choose your preferred beta using the drop-down box.
Step 5: Click on “texture_streaming_beta”.
This will ask you to restart the game. Restart and launch the game and you will get the changes available with Beta.
Image credits: Valve Corporation