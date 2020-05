LOL 10.10 Patch Notes Target Characters With Some Major Buffs And Nerfs

League of Legends is getting its new set of patches after developers recently touched upon how the upcoming patch will be affecting the online battle arena video game. The LOL 10.10 patch notes target some of the game’s oldest and most beloved champions which involve buffing Annie, Nidalee, Sivir, and Udyr. On the other hand, champions like Diana, Taric, and Miss Fortune are getting some nerfs. In addition, fans also have a range of Pulsefire skins coming their way and, as always, there are a few important bug fixes as well. So, let us take a look at all the changes introduced with the latest LOL patch notes:

LOL 10.10 patch notes

Champion Changes

Annie

E - Molten Shield: Damage Reduction 10/13/16/19/22% > 13/17/21/25/29%

R - Summon: Tibbers: Tibbers Aura Damage 10/15/20 (+0.1 ability power) > 20/30/40 (+0.12 ability power)

Diana

Health has been decreased from 594 to 570

Attack damage has been decreased from 57.04 to 57

Irelia

E – Flawless Duet:

Base damage: Changed from 70/110/150/190/230 to 80/125/170/215/260

Katarina

Passive – Voracity:

Dagger damage ratio: Changed from 0.55/0.70/0.85/1.0 ability power to 0.55/0.66/0.77/0.88 ability power

Kayn

Passive – The Darkin Scythe:

Rhaast heal - Changed from 34.5 to 43 percent of damage dealt (levels 1-18) to 30 to 40 percent of damage dealt (levels 1-18)

Kled

Q – Beartrap on a Rope:

Cooldown: Changed from 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds to 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Miss Fortune

W – Strut:

Maximum bonus movement speed: Changed from 60/70/80/90/100 to 50/60/70/80/90

Maokai

Mana: Changed from 377.28 to 375

Q – Bramble Smash:

Cost: Changed from 50 mana to 60 mana

Nidalee

Q – Javelin Toss:

Damage ratio: 0.4 ability power (1.2 ability power maximum) has been changed to 0.5 ability power (1.5 ability power maximum)

Sivir

E – Spell Shield:

Mana restore: Changed from 80/95/110/125/140 to 110/120/130/140/150

Soraka

Q – Starcall:

Base damage: Changed from 75/110/145/180/215 to 85/120/155/190/225

W – Astral Infusion:

Health cost reduction: Changed from 60/70/80/90/100 percent to 80/85/90/95/100 percent

Taric

Base Stats:

Health growth: Changed from 90 to 85

W – Bastion

Bonus armor: Changed from 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 percent of armor to 10/11/12/13/14 percent armor

Twisted Fate

Attack damage: Changed from 49.954 to 52

Armor: Changed from 20.542 to 21

R – Destiny:

Cost: Changed from 150 mana to 100 mana

Udyr

Movement speed: Changed from 345 to 450

Health: Changed from 593.32 to 594

Mana: Changed from 270.4 to 271

Mana regen: Changed from 7.506 to 7.5

URF balance changes

League of Legends patch 10.10 Buffs

Ashe – From normal to +10 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken.

Caitlyn – From normal to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken.

Diana – From -5 percent damage dealt to Normal.

Ezreal – From normal to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken.

Gangplank – From normal to 3x Silver Serpent generation.

Gnar – From +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken.

Janna – From -8 percent shielding to Normal.

Jayce – From -5 percent damage dealt to Normal.

Jinx – From normal to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken.

Karthus – From -15 percent damage dealt to -10 percent damage dealt.

Lucian – From normal to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken.

Miss Fortune – From normal to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken.

Nidalee – From -5 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken.

Olaf – From normal to -5 percent damage taken.

Pyke – From -5 percent damage taken and -5 percent healing to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken.

Rakan – From -10 percent shielding to Normal.

Ryze – From +2 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken.

Senna – From normal to +10 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken.

Sett – From -5 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken.

Sona – From -5 percent damage dealt, -5 percent healing, and -5 percent shielding to -5 percent healing and -5 percent shielding.

Talon – From -5 percent damage dealt to Normal.

Vel’Koz – From -5 percent damage dealt to Normal.

Vi – From -5 percent damage dealt percent Normal.

Xayah – From -12 percent damage dealt to -10 percent damage dealt.

League of Legends patch 10.10 Nerfs

Alistar – From +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken.

Annie – From normal to -5 percent damage dealt.

Corki – From +10 percent damage dealt to Normal.

Elise – From +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken.

Evelynn – From +20 percent damage dealt to +10 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken.

Illaoi – From +5 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken.

Ivern – From -10 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage taken.

Jax – From -5 percent damage dealt to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken.

Katarina: +10 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken.

Leona – From -3 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to Normal.

Maokai – From -5 percent damage dealt and -10 percent healing to -5 percent damage dealt, +5 percent damage taken, and -10 percent healing.

Nami – From -10 percent healing to +5 percent damage taken and -10 percent healing.

Ornn – From +10 percent damage dealt and -25 percent damage taken to +15 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken.

Poppy – From -5 percent damage taken to Normal.

Quinn – From +15 percent damage dealt to +5 percent damage dealt and -5 percent damage taken.

Rammus – From +15 percent damage dealt and -12 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -12 percent damage taken.

Rek’Sai – From +5 percent damage dealt and -20 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken.

Sejuani – From -10 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage taken.

Shaco – From -12 percent damage dealt to -12 percent damage dealt and +10 percent damage taken.

Sion – From +10 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken.

Skarner – From normal to -5 percent damage dealt.

Sylas – From -5 percent damage taken to Normal.

Udyr – From +10 percent damage dealt and -15 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken.

Urgot – From +15 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken to +10 percent damage dealt and -10 percent damage taken.

Vladimir – From -8 percent damage dealt and -5 percent healing to -8 percent damage dealt, +8 percent damage taken, and -5 percent healing.

Volibear – From normal to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken.

Wukong – From -5 percent damage dealt to -5 percent damage dealt and +5 percent damage taken.

Yorick – From -10 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage taken.

Yuumi – From -10 percent damage dealt and -25 percent healing to -20 percent damage dealt and -30 percent healing.

Zac – From -15 percent damage taken to -5 percent damage taken.

Bugfixes / Quality of Life Changes

Galio's W - Shield of Durand's passive now has new visual and sound effects

Dodge Penalties now accurately track penalty time between dodges (the lockout timer should now properly reset after 23 hours)

Zed's W - Living Shadow and R - Death Mark's shadows are no longer placed on top of each other when cast on a target in quick succession

Sett now properly completes the slam in his R - The Show Stopper on champion clones even as they're about to expire

Soraka is no longer able to permanently silence an enemy champion with E - Equinox until they die and respawn

Lissandra now properly creates a Frozen Thrall of Master Yi when he is killed during Q - Alpha Strike

Kalista is no longer able to basic attack while channelling Teleport by repeatedly inputting attack commands

Fiddlesticks is no longer able to walk while channelling W - Bountiful Harvest if his target goes into an Untargetable state

Elise is now properly able to cast E - Rappel onto targets like wards, Blast Cones, Scryer's Bloom, etc.

Casting Wukong's W - Warrior Trickster as the enemy champion is winding up as empowered basic attack does not cause them to lose control of their character

Shaco's R - Hallucinate's clone now properly does 60% of Shaco's damage from items with on-hit effects

Upcoming skins and chromas releasing with LOL 10.10 patch

Skins

Pulsefire Lucian

Pulsefire Ekko

Pulsefire Pantheon

Pulsefire Fiora

Pulsefire Lucian Prestige Edition

Chromas

Pulsefire Caitlyn

Pulsefire Riven

Pulsefire Pantheon

Pulsefire Shen

Pulsefire Twisted Fate

Pulsefire Ekko

Pulsefire Fiora

Image credits: League of Legends