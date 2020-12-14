Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 Update: When Will The The Patch Notes Arrive? Details Here

Cyberpunk 2077 quickly became one of the hottest action RPGs since releasing last week. The open-world title from CD Projekt was finally launched on December 10 after going through multiple delays since it was first announced by the makers. The game launch had to be pushed to address all of the perceived flaws and improve the overall gameplay experience for the fans. Now that the game is out, it has already received four patch updates within the course of just three days from its release date.

The recent Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix update addressed plenty of glitches and game-breaking that were encountered by players since the game went live. However, it is now rumoured that developers are planning to roll out the next Cyberpunk 2077 patch update to clean up a bunch of other major issues faced by gamers.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 patch update

Game developers are yet to confirm when we can expect the next Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 patch update to arrive, however, there have been a few posts on social media hinting at the changes that will be available in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes. According to a Reddit post from user Ivanir92, the new patch update will fix issues with various crashes, audio-related issues, performance fixes and more. You can check out the post by clicking at this link which also states that it is just a rumour.

When will the Cyberpunk 2077 1.05 patch notes arrive?

It is likely that CD Projekt will soon release the next update considering that the previous patch was targeted at the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. However, a date hasn't been confirmed yet. The Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.04 addressed various issues related to quests, gameplay, visuals, performance and stability, and a bunch of other issues that were specific to Windows PC and consoles. Cyberpunk 2077 is now available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia platforms. Stay updated with us for the latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch updates.

Image credits: Cyberpunk