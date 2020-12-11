Cyberpunk 2077 Stuck In Scanner: How To Troubleshoot The Issue?

Cyberpunk 2077 has become one of the most talked-about video games since releasing on December 10. The open-world title from CD Projekt comes with a compelling central questline and features numerous intriguing characters. It also offers extensive customization features, allowing players to take complete control of the appearance of their characters. However, the video game has also been plagued with a number of errors and bugs. A number of users have been complaining about a bug where they get stuck in the scanner mode.

Cyberpunk 2077 stuck in scanner mode

Cyberpunk 2077 players have been taking to social media websites to report that they are constantly running into some scanner mode bug which essentially prevents them from returning back to normal play. While this may sound like a big issue, this can be easily fixed by pressing a button.

How to fix scanner mode bug in Cyberpunk 2077?

The next time you find yourself stuck in the scanning mode, all you need to do is press the 'Caps Lock' key on your keyboard. This is because once you press the 'Caps Lock' key, it sends you into scanning mode. So, you simply need to press the key again to toggle out of it.

However, there may also be times where you are unable to toggle out of the mode despite pressing the 'Caps Lock' key repeatedly. In this case, your only choice is to restart the game. However, you need to make sure that you save the game with your every progress so as to not lose out on any game data. It should also be noted that this bug is currently widespread only among PC users.

Apart from the above issue, players have been running into a number of other bugs at the time of initial boot up or during the gameplay. However, this does not come as a surprise as the game is fairly new. It is likely that most of these issues will be fixed with a patch update.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available across Windows PC, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Google Stadia platforms. Stay updated with us for Cyberpunk 2077 walkthrough and guides.

Image credits: Cyberpunk