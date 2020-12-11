Cyberpunk 2077 'The Pickup' Objective: How To Remove Virus From The Chip?

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the hottest open-world, action RPGs that came out on December 10. The video game comes with an intriguing story campaign and features numerous characters along with the plot. The video game also offers extensive customization features that allow players to take full control of their character and their appearance.

The story is set in Night City, where players get to play as a mercenary outlaw and take on various quests and missions throughout their gameplay journey. The video game is full of missions and side quests; however, certain objectives can be quite difficult to complete than the others.

As you take up ‘The Pickup’ mission, you will run into an optional objective when you receive a computer chip from Stout. The objective tasks players with removing a virus that has infected the chip. However, this could be quite confusing as the game doesn’t offer much guidance or details around how it needs to be completed and leaves it to the players to figure it all out themselves. So, if you have difficulty completing this optional objective, we’re here to show you how you can go about removing the virus from the chip in our Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay guide.

How to remove virus from the chip?

The objective might seem a bit difficult, however, it does not require much effort. All you need to do is jump into the main menu and click on the 'Journal' tab which is located towards the right side of the screen. Now, click on the 'Shards' tab, followed by 'Militech Shard'. Press the button that shows up prompting you to crack security. This will start a mini-game which will require you to take entries from the Code Matrix. You simply need to complete the mini-game and your objective should be completed.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available across various platforms including Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X / Series S, and Xbox One. Stay updated with us for more Cyberpunk 2077 tips and gameplay guide.

Image credits: Cyberpunk