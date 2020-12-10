Cyberpunk 2077 Crashing: How To Fix 'Whoa! Cyberpunk 2077 Has Flatlined' Error

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally available worldwide via Stream and Google Stadia. Developed by CD Projekt RED, the open-world title is set in the glamourous Night City and features a compelling central questline for the fans. The video game also offers extensive customization options and plenty of side quests throughout the gameplay. However, several gamers have been reporting that they are encountering a mysterious error while in the middle of quests or at the time of initial start-up. The game abruptly crashes and flashes an error "Whoa! Cyberpunk 2077 has flatlined."

This is one of the issues that is widespread among many PC users right now. A number of users have reported that the game displays the error message during bootup or even in the middle of games before running into a crash. This has obviously been frustrating for users who are trying to explore the various aspects of the new action role-playing game. And while the exact reason behind the error is not known, players can actually solve the issue in just a few steps. So, let us take a look at what you can do if you encounter this error.

Cyberpunk 2077 crashing: How to fix the issue?

Here are a few you can try out if you run into an error:

Restart your computer

Restarting your PC should fix most of the errors and issues that you might encounter during bootup or while you are in the middle of missions.

Ensure your Graphics Card drivers are updated

If restarting your PC doesn't fix the issue, it is likely that there could be an issue with your graphics card. All you need to do is update your Nvidia or AMD graphic card to the latest version.

Disable Unnecessary Programs

Make sure that you enter the Task Manager and shut off all the unnecessary programs that are running in your background. This will free up more memory and CPU usage for the game to run efficiently.

You should note that this is one of the many Cyberpunk 2077 crashes that players may run into as the game is fairly new. However, most of the issues should be fixed by following the above steps.

Image credits: Cyberpunk