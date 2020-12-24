Cyberpunk 2077 1.06 Patch Notes Remove Save File Size Limit; Memory Management Improved

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated video games to come out this year. The action role-playing game by CD Projekt was successful in garnering massive attention from the gaming community when it officially came out, however, it failed to live up to the hype as numerous bugs and issues started to crop in for players on both consoles and PC.

The gaming company has been hard at work to fix these issues by rolling out constant patch updates for both PC and console versions of the game. Now, CD Projekt has released another Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix to resolve the known bugs and other issues that have plagued the title. So, let us walk you through all the changes that are arriving with the latest Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.06.

Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes

Here is a list of all changes made with the new Cyberpunk 2077 1.06 update:

Quests

Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during the Second Conflict.

Console-specific

Improved memory management and stability, resulting in fewer crashes.

PC-specific

Removed the 8 MB save file size limit. Note: this won’t fix save files corrupted before the update.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.06 update size

The list of changes made in this patch update doesn't look as extensive as one would expect; however, it weighs in at about 9 GB for Windows PC, while the console version takes up nearly 17 GB. Also, you should note that the update focusses solely on resolving the issues that were rampant on both PC and console versions of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 has already received numerous patch updates following the backlash the gaming company received from the fans for various performance glitches and bugs. It is likely that a series of future updates will primarily focus on other common issues faced by players, rather than adding new content to the game. The latest Cyberpunk 2077 1.06 update can be downloaded across all platforms. Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.

Image credits: Cyberpunk 2077 | YouTube