Cyberpunk 2077 Skippy Location: How To Get The Skippy Pistol?

Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly one of the most popular action role-playing games right now. The open-world game from CD Projekt released last week and garnered a massive following from around the world. It comes with a compelling story campaign and features a range of side quests that players can take on through the gameplay. The video game also features extensive customization options, allowing players to gain full control of their characters and tweak every little detail. Interestingly, players can also equip their character with a bunch of weapons and other items.

Of the many weapons available in the game, Skippy is clearly one of the most iconic weapons that you can acquire. You also have the ability to upgrade this weapon with the help of a crafting system to unlock its full potential. However, this is also one of the rarest weapons in the Cyberpunk 2077, meaning players will generally have a hard time securing this gun. So, let us quickly show you how to get the weapon with the exact Skippy location.

How to get Skippy in Cyberpunk 2077?

To get Skippy pistol in Cyberpunk 2077, you will first need to head over to Vista Del Rey. You will find the gun located at the job market in an alley which is close to the College Street metro station. Your job is to go through the alley and locate the quest marker. Here, you will see a dead body lying along with a briefcase near the trash. You will get the weapon from inside this briefcase.

Once you have grabbed the weapon, it will initiate a dialogue and run through the basic setup. You simply need to interact with Skippy and set your preferences. The weapon also allows you to set an operating mode which includes these two options - Stone Cold Killer and Puppy Loving Pacifist. The Skippy Stonecold Killer allows players to aim only for headshots, while the Puppy Loving Pacifists mode enables them to target lower body shots.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia platforms.

