Cyberpunk 2077 Removed From PS Store: How To Claim Your Refund?

CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077 has been in the making for a long time now, and it was successful in garnering huge attention from the gaming community when it officially dropped. While the video game was highly touted for its extensive customization features and intriguing story campaign, it clearly failed to impress the gamers, especially those on gaming consoles. This is because there has been a huge performance gap between the console and Windows PC of the title, where the game was not shown running on the base last-gen consoles before it premiered.

It turned out that the game was filled to the brim with a literal catalogue of bugs, graphical glitches, and performance issues, which were especially widespread on the PlayStation 4. As gamers continue to express their disappointment with the game, Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store around the world.

Cyberpunk 2077 removed from PS Store

Sony has announced that it is removing Cyberpunk from the PSN and also confirmed that it is now offering refunds to users who have purchased the game digitally. The decision comes after CD Projekt Red issued a statement wherein it apologised for the game's poor performance and not running the video game on the base last-gen consoles before the premiere.

Sony has also added a dedicated page on its official website where it is offering a full refund to all gamers who have digitally purchased the title from the PlayStation Store. If you have purchased Cyberpunk and wish to get a refund, you can visit this link. Once you are on the page, scroll down and click on 'Please sign-in to submit your request'. Now, sign in to your account and provide the requested details.

CD Projekt Red has released a number of Cyberpunk 2077 patch updates since releasing the game earlier this year. While a number of issues have been fixed, it is still plagued with a number of bugs and performance issues on consoles. Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Google Stadia platforms.

