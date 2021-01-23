Cyberpunk 2077 1.1 Patch Notes Make Various Stability Improvements And Address Bugs

Cyberpunk 2077 was clearly one of the most anticipated video games that released in 2020. The open world action RPG from CD Projekt was able to garner huge attention leading up to its release; however, it failed to live up to the expectations as it was plagued with numerous bugs and performance issues which even resulted in the game getting pulled off from Sony’s PlayStation Store.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Fast Travel Locations: Here Are All Locations To Travel Faster In Game

The gaming studio has released various patches over the past few weeks, and now it has launched another major post-launch Cyberpunk 2077 1.1 update which looks to address a series of bugs and make various stability improvements and adjustments across different platforms. So, let us take a look at everything coming with the new Cyberpunk 2077 1.1 patch update.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.1 patch notes

Here are the official Cyberpunk 2077 1.1 patch notes:

Stability

Various stability improvements including:

Memory usage improvements in various systems within the game: characters, interactions, navigation, in-game videos (news, tv, etc.), foliage, laser effects, minimap, devices, AI, street traffic, environmental damage system, GPU-related, and more.

Various crash fixes (related to, among others, loading saves, game opening/closing and Point of No Return).

Quests/Open World

Fixed an issue where calls from Delamain would end immediately and seem like they cannot be picked up in Epistrophy.

Fixed an issue where players would not receive calls from Delamain when approaching relevant vehicles in Epistrophy.

Fixed an issue where the objective could get stuck on "Answer the call from Mr. Hands" in M'ap Tann Pèlen.

Fixed an issue where Judy could teleport underground in Pyramid Song.

Fixed an issue where it would be impossible to talk to Zen Master in Poem of The Atoms.

Fixed an issue where Takemura wouldn't call in Down on the Street.

Fixed an issue where Jackie could disappear in The Pickup.

Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to get out of the car in The Beast in Me: The Big Race.

Fixed an issue where players could stop receiving calls and messages after moving too far away from A Day In The Life area.

Fixed an issue where opening the package wouldn't update Space Oddity.

Retro-fixed the saves affected by a rare issue where speaking to Judy in Automatic Love would be impossible due to an invisible wall. The underlying issue is under investigation.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from collecting the reward in Gig: Freedom of the Press. The quest will auto-complete for those who could not collect the reward previously, and the reward will be provided automatically.

Fixed an issue where Delamain would remain silent throughout Epistrophy if the player initially refused to help him.

Also Read | Fortnite T-800 And Sarah Connor Terminator Skins Are Live In The Item Shop

﻿UI

Fixed an issue where prompt for exiting braindance could be missing.

Removed an invalid item from loot.

Visual

Fixed an issue where a grenade's trajectory could be displayed in photo mode.

Fixed particles' hue appearing pink when viewed close up.

Fixed cars spawning incorrectly in Reported Crime: Welcome to Night City.

Achievements

Fixed an issue where completing one of the assaults in progress in Santo Domingo would sometimes not contribute towards progression for The Jungle achievement, preventing its completion.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Removed From PS Store: How To Claim Your Refund?

Miscellaneous

Addressed the issue responsible for saves getting oversized (related to the modifier indicating if the item is crafted), and trimmed the excess size from already existing saves (note: this won’t fix PC save files corrupted before 1.06 update).

Fixed an issue where input could stop registering upon opening the weapon wheel and performing an action.

Fixed an issue where the "Continue" button in the Main Menu could load an end game save.

PlayStation-specific

Performance optimization of crowds on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5.

Various crash fixes on PlayStation 4.

Xbox-specific

Improved memory usage for character creation, mirrors, scanning, camera remote control, menus (inventory, map) on Xbox One, Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

PC-specific

It will now be possible to obtain achievements while in Steam offline mode. Note: Offline mode needs to be enabled before starting the game. This change does not work retroactively.

Addressed the game startup crashes related to loading cache on NVIDIA graphics cards.

Stadia-specific

Concert audio should no longer be inaudible in Never Fade Away.

Fixed corrupted textures on several melee weapons.

Tweaked default dead zone settings to be more responsive. Note: the change will not affect settings unless they’re set to default.

Also Read | Warzone Player Metzy Removed From Twitch Rivals $250,000 Doritos Bowl For Cheating

Image credits: Cyberpunk website