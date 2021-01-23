Warzone Player Metzy Removed From Twitch Rivals $250,000 Doritos Bowl For Cheating

The Twitch Rivals $250,000 Doritos Bowl was one of the major events to take place this month. Hosted by Call of Duty: Warzone, the extravaganza had attracted numerous top streamers from within the gaming community. The tournament was filled with action and went pretty smooth until a participant was accused of cheating.

Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl: Metzy found cheating

Canadian streamer and popular Call of Duty: Warzone player METZY_B and his teammates were suspended from the tournament after Call of Duty esports player Thomas "Tommey" Trewren accused Metzy of using an aimbot to gain kills. The pro streamer for 100 Thieves explained that Metzy was able to lock onto an enemy immediately after he got into his line of sight.

The stream came to a halt following the complaints, post which the event officials investigated the issue. The officials later stated that the gameplay video was unnatural beyond a reasonable doubt, suggesting that Metzy had been using some cheat software to secure kills.

Following the incident, Twitch Rivals announced that Metzy_B was removed from the Twitch Rivals $250,000 Doritos Bowl ft. Call of Duty Warzone Final tournament for cheating. As a result, the last map of the Twitch Rivals $250,000 Doritos Bowl proceeded with one less squad.

Twitch Rivals stated that a participant's conduct is taken extremely seriously, and further added that it will continue to investigate any such allegations of using cheats.

After Metzy and his team were eliminated from the tournament, Metzy issued a statement on his stream claiming that he hasn't used any aimbot to gain unfair advantage in the competition. Metzy later joined Tommey on live stream in an attempt to clear his name. He also gave Tommey remove access to his computer, allowing him to go through the files and search for evidence of any cheat programs. However, as the live stream came to a close, he didn't find any such tool on his computer. With nothing found, Tommey apologized for the incident, stating that he felt something was off during the tournament.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC platforms.

Image credits: Call of Duty