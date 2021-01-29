Cyberpunk 2077 1.11 Patch Notes: Check Out The Changes In Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.11 Here

Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to be the biggest game of the year, instead, it has faced a lot of scrutiny from the players. When the game was released it still wasn’t ready to run smoothly on all platforms. The game ran properly on the next-gen consoles and PC but refused to be playable on the current-gen consoles. There were many other issues that came along with the game and the developers have tried to target as many problems as they can in the Cyberpunk 2077 1.11 Update. Many want to learn more about Cyberpunk 2077 1.11 Patch Notes.

Cyberpunk 2077 1.11 Patch Notes

Cyberpunk 2077 1.11 Update is actually a hotfix. This Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.11 was released to take care of certain issues immediately. Cyberpunk 2077 is being prompt with updates in order to minimize the constant barrage of scrutiny it’s been under. The update has been released for all platforms, Consoles, PC, and Stadia. Check out what changes have been made in the Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.11 Below:

Item randomization has been restored to the previous state.

The save/load loot exploit will be investigated further.

A bug in the Down on the Street quest has been fixed.

It occurred for some players during a holo call with Takemura, when using a save made on version 1.06 with Down on the Street quest in progress at "Wait For Takemura's call" objective. After loading such a save on version 1.1, the holo call would lack dialogue options and block interactions with other NPCs.

Hotfix 1.11 is available on PC, consoles and Stadia!



This update restores item randomization and fixes a bug which affected some users’ holocall with Takemura in Down on the Street quest.



Details: https://t.co/SsVYRGfdha pic.twitter.com/TAQmRilNxq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 28, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity Infinite Money Glitch

Cyberpunk 2077 has many upgrades and cybernetic enhancements that players need to purchase, collecting the amount of eddies to make these purchases can become a difficult task. Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity Money Exploit helps players use an exploit to amass vast amounts of wealth in a very short amount of time. Here’s how to perform the Space Oddity Infinite Money Glitch:

First, the players need to follow the Cyberpunk 2077 Space Oddity Walkthrough and get a hold of that painting before they can perform this exploit.

The players need to sell this painting for 4000 Eddies at dropbox. Here’s where the glitch comes into play, players can buy back the same painting from dropbox for 5 eddies and sell it again for 4000 Eddies. This exploit can be performed for an unlimited amount of time, giving the players a Cyberpunk 2077 Infinite Money Glitch.

