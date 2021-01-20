Cyberpunk 2077 Price drops To $30 Only Giving 50% Off To Buyers; Know Details

Cyberpunk 2077 has been getting a lot of negative reviews from the gaming community. This is because of the problems faced with several interfaces such as the non-playing characters, geometric shapes of objects and save file corruption. But, after so many user reports and negative reviews, CD Projekt Red is now facing legal issues. However, the developers decided to do a price cut to increase Cyberpunk 2077 sales. If you have been wondering about Cyberpunk 2077 price drop, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

CD Projekt Red decided to drop Cyberpunk 2077 price

As we all know, CD Projekt Red had sent out an apology confirming that the game was not completely ready for the release. However, being the victim of over-expectations, Cyberpunk 2077 developers had to launch the glitchy and poorly optimized game on all platforms. Currently, Sony Interactive Entertainment has removed the game from the PlayStation store whereas Microsoft offered refunds.

CD Projekt Red has promised that the game will soon get important fixes which will make it as good as any. Nevertheless, the developers have decided to give discounts and drop the price of Cyberpunk 2077. As of now, Cyberpunk 2077 price is $29.99 at Amazon and BestBuy whereas BestBuy is giving a free steel bookcase. Walmart is selling the Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 version for $38 and the Xbox One for $37.

The Cyberpunk 2077 price drop may help CDPR to tackle the problem as of now. However, the game still requires a lot of fixes and a bunch of updates. Many players are buying the game at discounted, but any user other than Xbox Series X or PS5 will face major problems until the game's glitches are fixed completely, especially for players with old hardware. Buying right now only makes sense if someday you want to play the game. So, a player can just buy the game and keep it until it is fixed to enjoy it afterwards. The Cyberpunk 2077 is available on various platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

