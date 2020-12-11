Cyberpunk 2077 Angel Or Skye Quest Choice: Walkthrough For The Quest Automatic Love

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most hyped games of 2020 which was released on the 10th of December. Throughout the game, players will need to make certain decisions that will affect the outcome of the main storyline. One of these will ask the players to choose between Angel or Skye. Take a look at this Cyberpunk 2077 walkthrough for the quest known as Automatic Love.

Also read | AC Odyssey Silver Vein Location Guide: Here Are The 6 Silver Vein Locations

Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love

Also read | Pokemon Go Mamoswine Best Moveset: Know About All The Moves Of This Ice And Ground Type

As mentioned above, throughout Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll have to make decisions that significantly changes how the story is going to play out. Things like choosing your character’s life path and deciding whether which characters you want to keep alive or kill, most of them will affect what ending you’ll get.

After you have played the game for some time, you will eventually be asked to meet Judy Alvarez at Lizzie’s Bar. After you persuade her for a bit, she will tell you that Evelyn is at a location known as Megatower. Now, while you are going out, you end up meeting Keanu Reeves (Johnny Silverhand). After this, you need to go towards Megabuilding H8 in Westbrook’s Japantown with him.

Finally, when you reach the top, you will need to match with two have dolls named Angel and Skye. There is no option to get out of this and you will be forced to pick between these two. There won't even be any information as to what this decision will lead to and why you need to make it but you just have to go through it anyway.

Just remember that the game is only making it seem like its an important decision but it really isn't. Regardless of who you choose between Angel or Skye, the story will progress to a similar scene in both the cases.

Cyberpunk 2077 Main Mission List

There are a total of 30 main missions in Cyberpunk 2077. All of them can be found in the list below.

The Streetkid/The Nomad/The Corpo-Rat (based on lifepath choice)

Practice Makes Perfect

The Rescue

The Ripperdoc

The Ride

The Pickup

The Information

The Heist

Love Like Fire

Playing For Time

Automatic Love

The Space In Between

Disasterpiece

Double Life

Down on the Street

Gimme Danger

M’Ap Tann Pèlen

I Walk The Line

Never Fade Away

Transmission

Ghost Town

Lightning Breaks

Life During Wartime

Play It Safe

Search and Destroy

Tapeworm

Nocturne Op55N1

Last Caress

Totalimmortal

Where Is My Mind?

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Graphic Settings For High FPS: Lower Down These To Get An FPS Boost

Also read | How To Show FPS In Cyberpunk 2077? Step-By-Step Guide To Open The FPS Counter