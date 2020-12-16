Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love Or Ghost Town: Learn More About These Cyberpunk 2077 Quests

Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Projekt Red’s second attempt at a full-blown action-RPG after Witcher 3. Witcher 3 was based in ancient times and now the latest game is the complete opposite, being based on the upcoming future. Just like Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 will involve all the crucial aspects of an RPG such as character development, choices and consequences, and more. Players have been inquiring about Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love or Ghost Town.

Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love or Ghost Town?

In Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love or Ghost Town are two paths from which the players can choose one to finish the quest. As mentioned before choices and consequences are a crucial aspect of the game and the players can take up certain paths in the game which decide how the game unfolds for them. Here’s what happens if the players choose Automatic Love or Ghost Town:

Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love

In Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love quest, the players will be driven to the Clouds to look for Evelyn. After arriving there, the players will come across two options to connect with Skye or Angel. Players have been wondering which choice to make in the quest and what are the consequences for each. Check out what the consequences of these choices are:

There is no actual consequence to the doll the players choose. Whether it is Angel or Skye, apart from a few minor differences the information they provide is going to give the player the same conclusion, so they can actually choose any of the two without having to think what if they chose the other doll.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ghost Town

In Cyberpunk 2077 Ghost Town quest the players will have to speak to Rogue. With Rogue, the players will go to meet Panam and complete a series of tasks, after finishing these sets of tasks the players will come across a decision of either dealing with Nash or not dealing with Nash.

Dealing with Nash

If the players decide to deal with Nash then it will open up romance options for Panam if the player is playing as a male character. The players can also do side quests with her, Rogue will be slightly annoyed but this won’t affect the story.

Don’t Deal with Nash

If the players don’t deal with Nash then the romance options with Panam will not open, but the players can still do side quests for her.

