Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms: Learn More About This Cybernetic Upgrade Here

Players have been holding back to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077 for years now, finally, it is here. Cyberpunk 2077 is the most recent lead venture by CD Projekt Red. These are designers liable for the incredibly effective game Witcher 3 and they hope to convey a similar standing for Cyberpunk 2077. Cyberpunk 2077 permits the player to comprehend what it is to be in a tragic future where culture and innovation have arrived at an inconceivable level. Players have been trying to get some information about Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms.

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 I Fought The Law Quest: Check Out All The Main Clues

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Disasterpiece Braindance Quest: Check Out All The Clues

Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game where the player is in a future where cybernetic enhancements have become the new normal. Everyone walking around has a certain cybernetic enhancement that aids them with their daily duties. Gorilla Arms is one of the cybernetic enhancements in Cyberpunk 2077 that provides certain stat boosts to the player's arms. Gorilla Arms is an unarmed focused cybernetic enhancement. This enhancement helps upgrade the player's punching power and also allows them to rip open doors and pull off guns from automatic turrets and that's why many players ask for the Gorilla Arms Location.

Gorilla Arms Location

This Cybernetic Enhancement can really help players through certain situations where they need to use their fists instead of bullets. Players can get a lower end Gorilla Arms upgrade from the Ripperdoc Inventory shop in Watson District. If the players want the Legendary Gorilla Arms, they should look for them in the RipperDoc Inventory shop towards the west of City Center. This will be a huge upgrade to the lower end version, once the player has bought them, they should start looking for Gorilla Arms Mods.

Gorilla Arms Mods

Once the players have bought the Legendary Gorilla Arms, they can further strengthen it with Legendary Gorilla Arms Mods. Here are some Legendary Gorilla Arms Mods that players can use:

Rin3u Battery

This is one of the legendary mods that can be found in the Ripperdoc at Kabuki for 5000 Eddies. This legendary mod helps restore 100% of the player's stamina after killing an enemy with the Gorilla Arms.

Animals Knuckles

This also a Legendary Gorilla Arms Mod that can be found in the Ripperdoc near the Charter Hill Area. This legendary mod will set the player back 5000 Eddies. This legendary mod will cause internal bleeding to any enemy the player punches increasing the damage amount.

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Joytoy Locations: Check Out Where The Joytoys Are In The Game

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love: Learn How To Solve The Bug For This Mission