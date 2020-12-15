Cyberpunk 2077 Disasterpiece Braindance Quest: Check Out All The Clues

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for purchase in stores now. The game has been doing really well and generating a lot of hype since its release. It was one of the most anticipated games and is trying to live up to the anticipation that was created. Players get to feel like they’ve reached a dystopian future with enormous tech and cultural advancements. The game also has a rich and deep story that players would love to dwell in. They have been inquiring about the Cyberpunk 2077 Disasterpiece Braindance mission.

Cyberpunk 2077 Disasterpiece Braindance mission

Disasterpiece Braindance mission is one of the missions where the players need to analyze clues from a braindance to figure out the location of Evelyn. Evelyn has gone missing and the characters believe that she has been taken captive. The players need to analyze these clues to figure out the location of Evelyn. Here are all the clues for the Disasterpiece Braindance Mission:

Pizza Box

The scan will allow the player to notice a pizza box lying around which has been ordered recently

The Kidnapper

The players will see that there is a person being dragged out. Judy will tell the players that the person who is doing the dragging is a Scav

Scav Woman

The players while they scan the room, will see there was another woman who was present there and she’s a Scav too

The victim

Players will also notice the victim who is being dragged by one of the Scavs

Coffee Cup

The players will also notice a cold and stale coffee cup lying on the table.

Buck a Slice box

The players will see a box of food delivery set aside a coffee cup

Radio

Once they enter the sound mode, the players will realize that there is a prominent radio sound playing in the background

Lab coat

While playing the braindance the players will see that one of the Scavs remove a lab coat which must be he uniform for a person that works at the powerplant

After taking all these clues into consideration the players will come to a conclusion that the Buck a slice box is cold, but the Pizza is still warm. From this, they will circle into locations where a Buck a Slice is present near a Power Plant. This is where they can begin the investigation for locating Evelyn in Cyberpunk 2077.

