Cyberpunk 2077 I Fought The Law Quest: Check Out All The Main Clues

Players have been waiting to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077 for years now, and finally, it is here. Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest lead project by CD Projekt Red. These are developers responsible for the exceptionally successful game Witcher 3 and they look to carry the same reputation for Cyberpunk 2077. Cyberpunk 2077 allows the player to understand what it is to be in a dystopian future where culture and technology have reached an unfathomable level. Players have been asking about Cyberpunk 2077 I Fought the Law Quest.

Cyberpunk 2077 I Fought the Law Quest

Players can unlock this mission after completing the Life During Wartime mission. The players will get a call from Elizabeth Peralez and asking the players to meet her. Once the players reach the location they will meet Elizabeth and her husband Jefferson Peralez. Jefferson will hand over a braindance to the players which they need to analyze and look for clues. There are 3 main clues the players need to find in the I Fought the Law quest, which are:

The first clue is the Assassin when he enters the security gate

The second clue is the players will see there’s a glitch in the security gate CCTV Footage

The Third clue will be the conversation that the Mayor has with his deputy

Other than these clues there other optional clues that players can find, but these are the main clues they need to progress further in the quest.

Cyberpunk 2077 I Fought the Law Bug

Once the players have located all the clues and had the necessary interactions, they will be tasked to get into the Red Queen’s Race which is a club. To get into this club the players need to sneak inside a secure area and use the elevator to ride down to the club and this is where the Cyberpunk 2077 I fought the Law bug comes in.

The bug creates an issue where the elevator doesn’t go down and reach the desired location, instead it brings the player back to the area where they entered the elevator from. The solution for this bug is to create a save file just before they enter the elevator and reload the game to that save point and it should help the players get into Red Queen’s Race Club. Cyberpunk Update 1.04 should resolve this issue if the players are still facing the bug.

