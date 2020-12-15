Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love: Learn How To Solve The Bug For This Mission

Cyberpunk 2077 is available to buy in stores now. The game has been doing truly well and creating a ton of promotion since its delivery. It was one of the most foreseen games and is attempting to satisfy the expectation that was made. Players will feel like they've arrived at a tragic future with gigantic tech and social headways. The game additionally has a rich and profound story that players couldn't imagine anything better than to stay in. Players have been inquiring about Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love.

Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love

In Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love quest, the players will be driven to the Clouds to look for Evelyn. After arriving there, the players will come across two options to connect with Skye or Angel. Players have been wondering which choice to make in the quest and what are the consequences for each. Check out what the consequences of these choices are:

There is no actual consequence to the doll the players choose. Whether it is Angel or Skye, apart from a few minor differences the information they provide is going to give the player the same conclusion, so they can actually choose any of the two without having to think what if they chose the other doll.

Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love Bug

The Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love Bug was an issue for many players as they were stuck in a quest trying to figure out how to complete it. The bug was that when the players were finished with their conversation at the Clouds, they couldn’t leave from the door that the waypoint was leading them to. The door was locked and many players had to find workarounds to get to the location by getting out from one of the windows in that building and doing some parkour outside to reach the location.

This issue, along with many other bugs and glitches, has been fixed by the Cyberpunk 2077 1.04 Hotfix. Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed a number of times and the reason was always the same, the developers said the game wasn’t ready to be released. Now that it has been released the game has been ridden with bugs and it seems that the game is still underdeveloped, and this has created a huge controversy for the game. Cyberpunk 2077 has started handing out refunds to people because of the game-breaking bugs. They expect the Cyberpunk 2077 1.04 Hotfix should solve a majority of these issues and ensure the smooth functioning of the game.

