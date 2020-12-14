Cyberpunk 2077 Beat On The Brat Arroyo Champion: Learn More About This Side Quest

Cyberpunk 2077 the Action-RPG, Triple-A release from CD Projekt Red that is in stores now and players are attempting to get their hands on the most foreseen game as quickly as time permits. Cyberpunk 2077 has 2 acts with 30 primary missions that the players need to finish to complete the game. Other than the fundamental missions, the players will likewise have many side journeys they can partake in, in the Night City. One of the side missions’ players have been trying to get some information about is the Cyberpunk 2077 Beat on the Brat Arroyo Champion.

Cyberpunk 2077 Beat on the Brat Arroyo Champion

Beat on the Brat is a side quest in Cyberpunk 2077 that players can take part in. This side quest tests the boxing capabilities of the player, as they are put in a ring trying to win a series of fights. Beat on the Brat Arroyo champion is one of the foes that the players will have to fight against. For this quest, the players will have to put on their fighting gloves and get into the ring to fight against the Beat on the Brat Arroyo Champion, Buck.

To fight the Beat on the Brat Arroyo Champion, the players will have to look for their location on the map and head over there to start the match

Once they reach the location, the players can speak to Buck in order to increase the wager and also put a sniper on the line

After speaking to Buck, the players will be led by him to the location where the fight is to be held. Buck is one of the difficult fighters so the players should be on guard during this fight.

To defeat Beat on the Brat Arroyo Champion, the players will have to use heavy attacks to break Buck’s Block and use fast attacks to inflict quick damage when he is staggered. The players should also get some cybernetic mods from Ripperdoc, that’ll aid them in a fistfight.

After beating Buck to a pulp, he will call his gang members to attack the player. In this situation, the player can get out his guns to finish off the gang members. Once the bloodshed is over they can pick up the Sniper Trophy, sitting on the barrel, and carry on towards the next Beat on the Brat opponent.

