Cyberpunk 2077 Beat On The Brat The Glen Champion; Learn More About This Side Quest Here

Cyberpunk 2077 the Action-RPG flagship from CD Projekt Red is in stores now and players are trying to get their hands on the most anticipated game as soon as possible. Cyberpunk 2077 has 2 acts with 30 main missions that the players need to complete in order to finish the game. Other than the main campaign missions, the players will also have many side quests they can participate in, in the Night City. One of the side quests players have been asking about is the Cyberpunk 2077 Beat on the Brat the Glen Champion.

Cyberpunk 2077 Beat on the Brat the Glen Champion

Beat on the Brat is a side quest in Cyberpunk 2077 that players can take part in. This side quest tests the boxing capabilities of the player, as they are put in a ring trying to win a series of fights. Beat on the Brat the Glen Champion is one of the many enemies that player has to beat up to finish this series of side jobs. The players will have to get their game face on to fight the battle against Beat on the Brat The Glen Champion, Cesar.

To challenge Beat on the Brat, The Glen Champion, players will have to head over to Glen and look for Cesar on the map.

After reaching the location, players can talk to Cesar to increase the wager and also put a car on the line for the bet

When the conversation with Cesar is done, the players will be led by him to the location where the fight is supposed to take place

Cesar is not one of the heavy hitters, but he surely is fast. The players need to keep track of their attacks and use well-placed dodges to create the proper counters and inflict some real damage.

To defeat the Beat on the Brat The Glen Champion, the players need to wait it out, learn the move set as Cesar is one of the faster opponents. Then they should use the help of dodging to unleash a perfect counter and beat him to the ground.

When the players have defeated the Glen Champion, Cesar, they can go and avail their trophy. The players will get the Alvarado ‘VATO’ car in their collection for completing this side job in Cyberpunk 2077. Defeating Glen will also open up the next fighter in the Beat on the Brat side questline.

