Cyberpunk 2077 The Pickup Bug: What To Do When Jackie Goes Missing?

Cyberpunk 2077 is clearly one of the most talked-about action RPGs right nows. The video game offers a lengthy story campaign and comes with a wide variety of customization features. Players can also complete various missions and side quests throughout the gameplay journey. ‘The Pickup’ is one of the earliest quests in the game which you can complete after ‘The Ride’ mission. The game allows users to approach this quest in a number of ways; however, one of the key objectives in the quest is to talk to Jackie Welles after meeting Meredith Stout.

The Pickup bug

Several users have been taking to social media platforms to report that they aren't able to meet Jackie as part of The Pickup quest. Unfortunately, there is a bug which is not allowing players to complete the quest. As for players who are able to meet Jackie, they complain that he actually goes missing all of a sudden. However, it is not possible to progress further in the quest until you meet him and he accompanies you.

How to fix The Pickup bug in Cyberpunk 2077?

If you are one of the players who is having trouble with the quest, here's what you can try:

If you are stuck in the quest, one of the best ways to fix the issue is by loading an earlier save file of the game. Once you do that, you should be able to continue the mission. If you have already met Jackie and he goes later missing, loading an earlier save will allow you to wait for Jackie outside the street and begin a dialogue again.

In case you aren't able to locate the objective marker in the quest, you will need to call Jackie using your phone.

It is worth noting that the above steps may not necessarily fix the bug for all users. The video game has been affected by various bugs and graphical glitches since it released, however, developers are working to iron out these issues by releasing constant patch updates.

