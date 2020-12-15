Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sighting: Find Out About The 6 Sighting Locations

As the players keep progressing in the story of Cyberpunk 2077, you will have to explore a lot in this Night City. This will introduce them with many sidequests and optional missions. These missions are really good for picking up extra weapons or mods, along with providing you with extra money. One of the side quests is known as Cyberpsycho Sightings. Here you will know all the locations for it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sighting

These so-called Cyberpsycho Sightings can be considered as missions that will be contract based and you will have to take down some of the mini-bosses around the Night City. In total there are 17 Cyberpsychos and they all will be available progressively as you keep getting deeper into the story. The very first Cyberpsycho job that becomes available after completing the main mission 'The Rescue' in Act 1 is known as 'Psycho Killer'. Below are the locations for all sightings:

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Ticket to the Major Leagues Unlock Requirement: The Rescue Nearest Fast Travel Point: Clarendon Street Reward: 1050 Eurodollars

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Demons of War Unlock Requirement: The Rescue Nearest Fast Travel Point: Charter St Reward: 1180 Eurodollars

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Lt Mower Unlock Requirement: The Rescue Nearest Fast Travel Point: Bellevue Overwalk Reward: 1180 Eurodollars

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual Unlock Requirement: Playing for Time Nearest Fast Travel Point: Docks Reward: 1180 Eurodollars

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Where The Bodies Hit The Floor Unlock Requirement: The Rescue Nearest Fast Travel Point: Pershing St Reward: 1300 Eurodollars

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Six Feet Under Unlock Requirement: The Rescue Nearest Fast Travel Point: Ebunike Docks Reward: 1300 Eurodollars



Cyberpunk 2077 Update

Quests Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press. Fixed an issue with starting a conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime. Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way. Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE. Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left. Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy. Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals. Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway. Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission. Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence. Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River. Fixed an issue with the conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm. Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River. Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love. Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc. Other quest fixes



