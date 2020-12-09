Cyberpunk 2077 Seizure Issue: Learn About The Cyberpunk 2077 Epilepsy Issue Here

Cyberpunk 2077 is the most recent leader venture by CD Projekt Red. This developer is answerable for the best game of 2015, Witcher 3 and they are here to make a comparable standing for their most recent game. The expectation for Cyberpunk 2077 has arrived at its cutoff, everybody has been sitting tight for the arrival of the game for a really long time now. The game has encountered a ton of postponements and the latest delivery date has been set for December 10. Many have asked about Cyberpunk 2077 seizure warning.

Cyberpunk 2077 Seizure Warning

Games of this level have high-intensity action set pieces and flash explosions. These types of scenes on a screen can cause a seizure for a person that suffers from epilepsy. Cyberpunk 2077 has issued a warning for every player, that has the symptoms of Epilepsy. Players suffering from epilepsy should consult their doctor before getting into Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Braindance issue

Many reviewers have observed that in Cyberpunk 2077 a cut scene can trigger a seizure for certain players. Cyberpunk 2077 Braindance cut scene contains a sequence that includes patterns of flashy lights. The issue has been informed to Cyberpunk 2077 and they have tweeted that they will be looking into a more permanent solution for this kind of situation. Cyberpunk 2077 already has a seizure warning placed in the EULA agreement, but it isn’t clearly visible to everyone. Cyberpunk 2077 will be working to find a solution to this issue.

Thank you for bringing this up. We’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA (https://t.co/eXpPn73VSK). Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible. https://t.co/lXFypnSit2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 8, 2020

A Cyberpunk 2077 Seizure warning has been issued by CDPR. The Cyberpunk 2077 Epilepsy warning states:

Cyberpunk 2077 may contain flashing lights and images, which may induce epileptic seizures. If you or anyone in your household has an epileptic condition, please consult your doctor before playing Cyberpunk 2077. If you experience dizziness, altered vision, eye or muscle twitches, loss of awareness, disorientation, any involuntary movement, or convulsions while playing, immediately discontinue use and consult your doctor.

Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements

Players already know now that it is going to be a big download for the game. Players will also need to have a proper set up installed on their PCs to run the game smoothly. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077:

Minimum:

Core i5-3570K or FX-8310

GTX 780 3GB (or RX 470 4GB)

8GB RAM

3GB VRAM

70GB storage

Windows 7 or Windows 10 64-bit

Target: 1080p Low

Recommended:

Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 3 3200G

RTX 3080 (or RTX 3090)

16GB RAM

10GB VRAM

70GB SSD storage

Windows 10 64-bit

Target: 4K Ultra

