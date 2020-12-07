Cyberpunk 2077 Mix It Up Poster: Learn About The Controversial Ad In The Game

Cyberpunk 2077 is a highly anticipated game. Since the day the players have seen the trailer release of CD Projekt Red’s next big flagship release, they can wait to get their hands on a copy of Cyberpunk 2077. The game has been the talk of the town for quite some time. First, the unveil, then the appearance of the iconic Keanu Reeves in the game. The game has gained some popularity again, but for an unconventional reason. Players and fans have been dumbfounded since they have witnessed the Cyberpunk 2077 Mix it up poster.

Cyberpunk 2077 Mix it up poster

Cyberpunk 2077 trailer was loved by all, players got to see all new technology, next-gen graphics, some new RPG mechanics, and a whole lot more. During the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer, NVIDIA’s new ray tracing technology was also on display. Their trailer showed off the new technology that will help developers save a lot of time and provide some beautiful creations with the help of better lighting. While displaying the technology, players come across a board with a couple of posters on it.

One of these posters is an advertisement for a soft drink called ChroManticore. It also has text saying '16 flavors you’d love to mix’ promoting their mix it up the proposal. The eye-catching and hype creating imagery in this poster is that the female model on the poster has a clear penis bulge visible. This imagery has created a huge controversy for CDPR’s latest game. Many people took offence to this ad and branded CDPR as a transphobic brand and accused them that the company provides humor at the expense of the transgender community.

@CyberpunkGame @CDPROJEKTRED will there be a chance to get this Mix It Up poster in your merch store maybe in the future? Pretty please 🙏😃 pic.twitter.com/jOiEerNIQ1 — Sandbox Magician (@sand_magic) June 13, 2019

Cyberpunk 2077 envisions a dystopian future, a future where a female wanting a modification of a male reproductive organ and sexualizing it is not such a far-fetched concept. The developers have tried to make the player really feel that they are in the year 2077, and bizarre concepts for the present years have been normalized in the future.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a full-blown RPG, and the players have the choice of creating their own character. The game has provided the players with an option of creating a transgender character too, as the players can choose the type of genitalia they want to add to their characters, giving the players complete freedom of designing their characters. Cyberpunk 2077 release date has been set for 10th December and it will be available on PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X&S, and PC.

After a long, long road... after many doubts, fears, and after the year that 2020 has been... we have finally reached single digits.



9 days to go. #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/dcNsdxk6I0 — Cyberpunk 2077 Countdown (@CP2077Countdown) December 1, 2020

