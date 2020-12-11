Cyberpunk 2077 Braindance Mission: Check Out This Walkthrough For The Quest

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated gaming titles of 2020 and comes under the genre of action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt. It was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One on 10 December 2020, and will come out for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2021.

The developers of this game are CD Projekt and CD Projekt RED while designers are Mike Pondsmith and Konrad Tomaszkiewicz. Although the game was announced way back, it took several years before its release date was finally confirmed. Here's a walkthrough for one of the starting missions known as Braindance Editor mission.

Cyberpunk 2077 Walkthrough for Braindance Mission

Objectives for the mission Cyberpunk 0277 The Information:

Examine the brain dance in Analysis Mode to find the Relic

Scan the apartment's security systems (optional)

Watch the whole recording from Evelyn's point of view (optional)

Scan for thermal clues to find the relic

The early Cyberpunk 2077 mission, The Information, will make the players scan a braindance to get information, specifically a relic, security systems, and thermal clues to help you later. The first three are relatively easy to complete and for the last part, refer below:

Time to scan / layer - 0m10s / Visual Military-grade cyberware - you can't really miss the giant cyborg guard so scan him as soon as you see him. Motion sensor camera - this is on the wall, up and to the right just outside the lift entrance. Alarm System - this is on the wall just to the right and left of the lift as you come out. Scanning either counts.

0m22s / Visual Motion Sensor Camera - there's another motion sensor camera on the ceiling just in front of the giant TV.

0m30s / Audio Yorinobu's phone conversation - At the 30-second mark you'll be asked to listen in on Yorinobu's phone conversation in the audio layer.

2m05s / Visual Turret and camera - Around two minutes into Braindance you'll be able to look up to the ceiling to the right of the TV where you can see an automated turret and camera you can scan

2m45s / Visual Datapad - Almost at the end of the recording, when Yorinobu gets to the bed, you'll be able to scan the datapad while it's still switched just as he puts it away. Gun - There's a loaded gun on a chest at the end of the bed you can also scan while grabbing the datapad.



